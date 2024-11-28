Resurfaced Clip Shows Young Donald Trump Revealing Why He Didn't Want to Be President: "It's a Shame..."

Donald Trump became the second American president to hold office for non-consecutive terms on November 5, following Grover Cleveland, who was elected in 1884 and 1892. The former president made an extraordinary comeback after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, “I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” he told during a victory speech in Florida hours before his win. However, an old interview video showcases the real estate tycoon unwilling to take up the responsibility. "Would you like to be the President of the United States?" the interviewer can be seen asking. To which Trump responds, "I would love and I would dedicate my life to this country, but I see it as being mean."

The interviewer continues: "For some people, the ultimate goal in life has been becoming the President of the United States." Trump gives a sensible reply saying, "I really don't believe I would, Your Honor, but I would like to see somebody as the President who could do the job, and there are very capable people in this country." Speaking about the sad state of affairs Trump continues, "It's a shame that the most capable people are not necessarily running for political office, and that is a very sad commentary on the country. They had major corporations and they had this and that, but they are not running for political office."

When the interviewer poses the same question, the then 34-year-old future Republican leader called it a mean job. "Because I think it's a very mean life. I also see it as somebody with strong views and somebody with the kind of views that are maybe a little bit unpopular, which may be right, but may be unpopular, wouldn't necessarily have a chance of getting elected against somebody with no great brain but a big smile, and that's a sad commentary for the political process." Netizens had various reactions to his remarks, "The prophecy gives me the chills. It’s much meaner than he could even imagine," an X user said. "I saw this interview-& thought a businessman is what was needed in the WH," another person agreed.

"True words from a great man. He understood the political game then, which is still applicable today," a netizen chimed. According to CNN, Trump humorously gave his younger self a piece of unexpected advice. He was asked what guidance he would give to his 25-year-old self in 2018 while he was attending the Generation Next Summit at the White House. “Don’t run for president,” he instantly answered drawing laughter from the audience. Trump inferred that he had a lot more press support before his presidential campaign. “I got the greatest publicity until I ran for office,” he said.

Donald Trump at an event in the East Room of the White House on January 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Sarah Silbiger)

As per Reuters, along with Vice President-elect JD Vance, the president-elect is anticipated to assume office on January 20. The swearing-in event, which is scheduled to start at midday, will see them taking their separate oaths of office.