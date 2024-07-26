Princess Diana's Brother Once Called Out Donald Trump for Saying She ‘Kissed My A--’

Earl Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, once found himself at odds with a peculiar statement by former President Donald Trump. Trump said that Diana was part of a group who lavished him with praise before his political endeavors, claiming they 'kissed my ass.' Spencer responded to Trump's assertion through his Twitter post, as detailed by HuffPost. He wrote, “Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to ‘kiss his arse,’ since the one time she mentioned him to me — when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York — she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure.”

Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to “kiss his arse”, since the one time she mentioned him to me - when he was using her good name to sell some real estate inNew York - she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure. — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) March 15, 2023

During a Breitbart News interview aimed at boosting his book's sales, Trump made these remarks. His book, Letters to Trump, showcased his exchanges with noteworthy figures such as Diana, Kim Jong Un, Hillary Clinton, Queen Elizabeth II, and ex-President Richard Nixon, according to Business Insider. Alongside these, the book also had a treasure trove of private letters sent to Trump by global leaders, celebrities, and royals spanning four decades. Additionally, the book was published in April of last year.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

In the interview, Trump said, "I think they're going to see a very fascinating life. I knew them all — and every one of them kissed my ass, and now I only have half of them kissing my ass." He seemed to be boasting about the individuals whose letters were included in the book. Donald Trump Jr., Trump's eldest son, also shared his thoughts about his father with the right-wing news outlet. He said that Trump 'has been around some of the most interesting people in the world.' He further said, "It's amazing how quickly their adoration of him changed when he ran for office as a Republican. Letters to Trump shows you exactly how they felt about him and how phony their newfound disdain truly is."

Interestingly, Trump had previously hinted at an alleged romantic possibility with the late British royal, as per The Independent. He recounted receiving a 'most beautiful, warm letter' from Diana after he allegedly did her a personal favor by sending her flowers. These claims surfaced in a 1997 interview, merely months following Diana's tragic demise in a car crash. Trump's political campaign was also criticized due to controversial remarks about women. Hence, it may not be astonishing that Charles had strong words for Trump.

Trump's track record with women isn't exactly good. He once suggested that sexual assaults against women in the military were due to men and women working together, as noted by Cosmopolitan. He stated, "26,000 unreported sexual assaults in the military - only 238 convictions. What did these geniuses expect when they put men & women together?" Nevertheless, despite his controversial remarks about women and minorities, Trump is currently a leading Republican candidate for the White House.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 9, 2024. It has since been updated.