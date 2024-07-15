North West Leaked Her Mom Kim Kardashian's 'Botched, Wonky Lips' From a FaceTime Call

Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West has made a brilliant splash in the entertainment industry. The youngster recently appeared in her dad, Kanye West’s music video for Talking, impressing everyone with her dextrous vocal range and savvy rap skills. Nonetheless, West is known to be incredibly close with her mother and often makes many TikTok videos with her on their joint account.

Furthermore, as seen in The Kardashians, she isn’t afraid to give her brutally honest opinions. Recently, the talented youngster shared a snap of her mom’s bare face on the said account, which puzzled fans. Many believe Kardashian’s had her lips re-done after noticing West’s video.

As per The U.S. Sun, West appears to have sparked a conversation about her mom’s alleged cosmetic surgeries once more via a post on TikTok. The video was originally posted on the mother-daughter duo's account but was quickly deleted shortly afterward. West captioned the now-deleted series of pictures as, "Photo Dump."

The reality star sported her iconic pout as she stared into the screen while posing. Upon closer inspection at the bottom right of the screen, West donned a hilarious expression while staring back. She seemed to have a surprised expression on her face.

A popular platform on Reddit that discusses news related to the Kardashian family, shared a screenshot of the now-deleted video asking, “What’s going on with her lips?” The question prompted quite a few responses from eagle-eyed users who shared their thoughts accordingly. Many claimed to believe that she’d ‘botched’ her lips.

Kim Kardashian is real proud of her baby - North West for achieving an entry on the Billboard Hot 100 list for her collaboration on her dad Kanye West's Vultures track, "Talking."



At just 10 years old, North's entry into the Hot 100 list has her among the youngest to chart… pic.twitter.com/UGXRAnedC8 — Fapaz Ucheya Full-Spirit (@MrUcheya) February 22, 2024

One person suggestively asked, “She posted this?!?! Or did North?!?! Jw bc how botched is she that anyone thought it was a good pic?” Several others thought her lip’s appearance was a result of ‘filler migration.’ One remarked, “Bad filler migration.” A second user noted the ‘odd’ shape saying, “Omg so wonky and botched!”

Likewise, many fans asserted their claims about Kardashian undergoing an alleged ‘filler migration.’ While netizens are confused about the reality star’s cosmetic surgeries, she remains mum on discussing it. Per People last year, during an episode of the famed show, Kardashian commented on the Botox in her neck. While she was in the middle of her singing lessons, the vocal coach appeared to be examining Kardashian’s use of her vocal chords. That’s when Kardashian quickly said, “Half of mine [muscles in the neck] are probably Botoxed so I can’t…”

Similarly, in a conversation with Allure for their August 2022 cover story, Kardashian brought up her controversial surgeries. She shut down allegations of undergoing any sort of bodily enhancements such as fillers in her cheek and lip. Kardashian asserted, “No filler. Never filled either one ever.” That’s all she’s had to say about her surgeries thus far and remains tight-lipped about it to date.