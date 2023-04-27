Sharon Osbourne Says No to Cosmetic Surgery After a Botched Fifth Facelift

Sharon Osbourne, the 70-year-old TV personality, has declared she will no longer undergo cosmetic surgery after her 2021 facelift left her looking "like a cyclops." Sharon had been a fan of cosmetic procedures in the past, but her most recent operation had frightened her.

She told The Sun, "That [facelift] put me off, and it frightens me. I really f***ing pushed it with the last facelift, and I am now like, no more." Her latest facelift, which took five and a half hours, left her feeling frightened and unwilling to undergo further procedures. Sharon's husband, singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne, agreed that the results were unsatisfactory and offered to pay to have it redone.

Image Source: Getty Images/ Photo by Amy Sussman

As mentioned by Daily Mail, she previously spoke to The Sunday Times about this fifth facelift and said, "I'm telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I'm, like, "You've got to be f***** joking. One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f***** Cyclops. I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback.'" Sharon also confessed that the five-and-a-half-hour surgery "hurt like hell."

In the past, Sharon had been candid about the plastic surgery procedures she has undergone. She spoke about her facelift in 2019 in an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, saying that the lifting of her mouth had left her numb and looking like Elvis. "I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth," she explained. "I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy are going, 'Why are you snarling at me?' And I’m like, 'I’m not snarling; I’m not doing anything!'"

Image Source: GettyImages/Emma McIntyre

Sharon's cosmetic surgeries are not the only thing the Osbourne family has been open about. In January 2020, Ozzy announced that he has Parkinson's, a disorder that affects the central nervous system and can impact mobility. The musician revealed that he could no longer hide his health struggles and was on a "whole host" of medications to treat his nerve pain. He had experienced nerve pain after falling in 2019 and had surgery to fix the injury. It was difficult for doctors to determine whether the surgery, the fall, or his condition was to blame.

Osbourne's health condition was Parkin 2, a form of Parkinson's. Michael J. Fox, another famous personality, also has the disorder. Despite the difficulties of the last year, Ozzy insisted that he was far from his deathbed and wanted to reveal his condition for the sake of his fans. In June 2022, Ozzy underwent spinal surgery, with Sharon updating fans shortly after, thanking them for their love and support during the surgery. In September 2022, the Crazy Train singer performed during an NFL performance, jumping onto the stage to the delight of his fans.

Sharon Osbourne's experience with cosmetic surgery serves as a cautionary tale for those considering it. Plastic surgery can be a complex and painful procedure that carries risks, as Sharon's experience demonstrates. In some cases, the results may not be what the patient was hoping for, leading to disappointment, fear, and regret.

Individuals considering cosmetic surgery must take the time to investigate the potential risks before undergoing any procedure. Choosing a board-certified plastic surgeon with significant experience and a proven track record of delivering excellent results is a step that people considering it can take. They can also talk to other patients who have had similar procedures to learn more about the experience and possible risks.