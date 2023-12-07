On Her 53rd Birthday Jennifer Aniston's Ex Justin Theroux Shared and Deleted a Video of Her Smoking

Justin Theroux and his former spouse Jennifer Aniston continue to exemplify how to maintain a friendly relationship long after separation. To commemorate Jennifer's 53rd birthday on February 11, 2022, the 51-year-old actor paid a playful tribute in the most humorous way.

Although the story was promptly deleted by Theroux, he shared a clip of Jennifer wearing a sweater that amusingly declared 'I'm A Cool Blonde', as she lit what seemed to be a cigarette. He captioned the video with "Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston" and "Yes you are. Love u B."

In the three-part story, the former Friends star was seen wearing stylish sunglasses while relaxing in a white lounge chair. She proceeded to light what appeared to be a cigarette. As the video progressed, the stunning beauty playfully shook her head vigorously, causing her signature sandy blonde locks to sway gracefully.

The slow-motion effect accentuated Jennifer's movements, allowing more clarity. Towards the end of the clip, she leaned back on the chair and extended her arms outwards, exuding a sense of blissful ecstasy, reported Hollywood Life.

It is widely known that the Good Girl actress had a fondness for cigarettes in the past, as she was frequently captured smoking during her ascent to stardom. However, in 2012, Jennifer disclosed that she had quit smoking during her promotional tour for the film Wanderlust. In an interview with GQ, she shared, "Well, I recently quit smoking, and you do put on some extra pounds, it makes a difference, especially if you're not 20."

After working together in the film Wanderlust, Justin and Jennifer began dating in 2011 and became engaged in the subsequent year. However, they decided to wait until 2015 to exchange vows and make their marriage official. Unfortunately, their union lasted for three years, coming to an end in 2018.

At that time, they released a joint statement to E! News, expressing their sentiments in the following rephrased manner, "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

During an interview with Esquire in April, Justin provided an insight into his continued friendship with Jennifer following their separation. He shared, "We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text, like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person, it would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her."