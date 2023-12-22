Taraji P. Henson, who is an Oscar-nominated actress, talked candidly about the continued struggles of being underpaid in Hollywood, especially as a Black woman, in a recent interview with Gayle King for SiriusXM radio. The touching chat caused a flurry of reactions on social media, prompting Henson to share her experience with Oprah Winfrey on Instagram and thank the media mogul for her steadfast support.

Henson, who is well-known for her powerful performances in films like Hidden Figures and Proud Mary, expressed her dissatisfaction with the pay gap that Black women experience in the entertainment business, reports People. She expressed her sorrowful feelings during her emotional SiriusXM interview, saying, "I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost." Several Black actresses who have experienced comparable difficulties in their careers could relate to this sentiment.

In an Instagram post, the actress stressed the value of female-of-color unity, writing, "It is so important for black women and ALL women of color to support each other. It is also imperative to have women of color in decision-making positions across ALL industries."

Henson added, "Thank you for responding to my message with the compassion, understanding, and support that I’ve received. With that being said…Ms. OPRAH has been nothing less than a steady and solid beacon of light to ALL OF THE CAST of The Color Purple!!! She has provided ENCOURAGEMENT, GUIDANCE and UNWAVERING SUPPORT to us all."

Henson concluded, "She told me personally to reach out to her for ANYTHING I needed, and I did! It took ONE CALL… ONE CONVERSATION… and ONE DECISION MAKING BLACK WOMAN to make me feel heard. Thank You Ms. @OPRAH For ALL That You Do."

The topic of Black actors' pay discrepancies in Hollywood is not new, and Henson's interview touched a nerve with other business experts. Stars like Gabrielle Union and Viola Davis showed their support by saying, "Not a damn lie told. Not. A. Damn. Lie," Union said in a tweet.

Henson discussed the financial nuances of the business in her interview with Gayle King, emphasizing the difficulties Black actors encounter and the nuances of wage negotiations. "When you hear someone go, ‘Such and such made $10 million,’ that didn’t make it to their account," Henson said, as reported by Variety.

This is so heartbreaking! Taraji has been speaking about this for years! Black actresses in Hollywood aren’t getting paid what they are owed! — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 ⚡️ (@MJFINESSELOVER) December 20, 2023

Henson revealed, "Off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50%. Now have $5 million. Your team is getting 30% of what you gross, not after what Uncle Sam took. Now do the math. I’m only human. Every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate, I’m at the bottom again, like I never did what I just did, and I’m tired. I’m tired. It wears on you. What does that mean? What is that telling me? If I can’t fight for them coming up behind me, then what the fuck am I doing?"

