Tom Brady Sportingly Laughs off His Puzzled Look at the BLACKPINK Concert With Daughter Vivian

When a photo of Tom Brady and his daughter at the BLACKPINK concert went viral, the seven-time Super Bowl winner couldn't help but poke fun at himself. The fan picture prompted him to respond via Twitter, he wrote, "This is the most ‘dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert’ picture ever taken 😂😂😂."

This is the most “dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert” picture ever taken 😂😂😂 https://t.co/L8Z3iI9qCs — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 12, 2023

Brady, 46, had a bewildered look in the photo while wearing a white t-shirt, a black TB baseball hat from his apparel brand, and a black jacket. As reported by Just Jared, he accompanied his 10-year-old daughter Vivian and her friends to the K-pop event at MetLife Stadium on Friday. Vivian is his daughter with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The concert in which Brady appeared is part of Blackpink's current North American headline tour, which also visits Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Brady and Vivian's weekend adventure was the latest in a series of priceless summertime moments the doting father has spent creating with his little girl. A month ago, he took his daughter on a safari, and he chronicled the trip on Instagram Story. According to PEOPLE's sources, the Super Bowl champion and his wife Vivian celebrated his 46th birthday while on safari in Africa. Big cats, zebras, and other animals were all photographed up close during the trip to Tanzania.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

In a June interview with the outlet, Brady boasted that he and his children had "lots of good plans" for summer vacation, including a trip to Disneyland and a visit to Brazil with their mother, Gisele. He said at the time, "These kids have a really good summer lined up, It's interesting because there's so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it's always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil."

Brady posted a heartwarming photo of himself and his three children on Instagram in honor of Father's Day this year. He wrote, "How grateful I am to have been raised by the world’s best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up. Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny, and Vivi means the world to me. They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily 🤣) and cherish every moment (mostly😂) that we have as a family because that’s what matters most."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Meanwhile, his supermodel ex, 43, was seen returning to the US after a trip to Brazil with their 13-year-old son Benjamin. On her Thursday arrival in Miami, the Victoria's Secret model wore a blue baseball hat to try to hide her identity from onlookers. According to Page Six, Joaquim Valente, the mother-of-two's jiu-jitsu teacher, allegedly picked her up from the curb in his pickup. Despite the fact that the two had been spending a lot of time together, she denied to Vanity Fair in March that they were dating.

