Actor Spends $220,000 on 12 Plastic Surgeries to Look Like BTS' Singer Jimin, Tragically Dies

Saint Von Colucci a 22-year-old Canadian actor has died after spending $220,000 on 12 plastic surgeries so he could play BTS's KPOP star Jimin for a US streaming network. Reports by Daily Mail suggest that Von Colucci died at a South Korean hospital on Sunday morning after suffering complications from the cosmetic procedures he had a few months ago.

His publicist, Eric Blake, said that he went into surgery on Saturday night to remove implants from his jaw that he had gotten done in November. Following the risky operation last year, Von Colucci developed an infection and had to be intubated. He passed away hours later.

"It's very tragic and very unfortunate," Blake, who had been working with the young actor since March of 2022, told the media. He revealed that Van Colucci had 12 cosmetic procedures over the last year including jaw surgery, implants, a facelift, a nose job, an eye lift, an eyebrow lift, a lip reduction, and some other minor surgeries. Blake also revealed that his client knew how risky the jaw implant surgery was since they reshape one's natural jaw, but he still wanted to get it.

"He was very insecure about his looks. He had a very square jawline and chin and didn't like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide and wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have," Blake continued, according to Page Six.

Von Colucci moved to South Korea in 2019 to try his luck in the music industry. A firm brought him over and paid for his housing, transportation, and living expenses, and Von Colucci went on to sign a seven-year contract with the firm. His original features included dark blonde hair, blue eyes, and a frame that stood 6 feet tall, and at 182 pounds. Blake said he was "very unhappy about his appearance," and continued with the explanation: "It was very hard for him to get a job in South Korea and he felt very discriminated against his Western looks."

According to Blake, Von Colucci had filmed an eight-episode Korean drama series called Pretty Lies — natively titled Cogimar — in which he played Jimin, the 27-year-old star of Grammy-nominated K-pop group BTS. Pretty Lies was in production from June to December 2022 and is set to air on a major United States streaming service in October.

Blake did not disclose many details about the upcoming show but he said Von Colucci was excited to be a part of the show, “He was very, very excited and worked really hard," Blake explained. He said that Von Colucci had hoped that the show would generate some buzz to help him launch his music career, according to International Business Times.