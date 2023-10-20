Red is the color of love, and the rumored couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemed to have embraced it, not so secretively. The pop star and her newfound love Kelce stepped out from their car, holding hands after SNL's afterparty when hawk-eyed fans spotted a clue of "sealing their relationship with a kiss."

It seems they are the official new couple in town after a few dates with Kelce's family, including her mother, Donna Kelce, during the Kansas City Chief's match. The new images emerged from the SNL premier's afterparty, and some fans spotted Swift's red lipstick on Kelce's face and lips.

The pop star's lipstick is otherwise perfectly lined, but fans noticed the shade was smudged and found its traces on Kelce's lips as the pair exited the vehicle. Some other noticeable signs of a possible makeout session were the Love Story singer's foundation also seemed rubbed off and a bit of red coloring on his beard.

A source said, "Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night," reported Page Six. Since the rumored couple became close, there has never been a shortage of PDA. The duo haven't shied away from openly showing and expressing their affection.

At the bash, the over-the-moon Kelce had his hands around her waist throughout the night. Due to these signs, fans have been speculating the couple did indulge in some physical affection. Prior to the SNL event, the much-in-love couple dined at Nobu, as reported by the New York Post. The news about their love has been doing rounds since September.

On Saturday, October 14, 2023, the couple partied past midnight before leaving the SNL event at 2.20 a.m. Eye-witnesses reported the duo were seen clinging to each other and cuddling, reported TMZ. Also, the player assisted the singer in putting her coat on. In another highlight from the night, the NFL star joined a sketch mocking their relationship.

The sketch began with sports commentator Curt Menefee, played by Kenan Thompson, getting annoyed by repeatedly speaking fondly about the Enchanted singer. Menefee said, "You know what, I'm done. When we get back, we're going to speak to someone who actually wants to talk football."

This was followed by Swift announcing the musical guest for the night, Ice Spice. Another source revealed, "Everyone was in a great mood and having a great time." Although the duo is reported to have a tight schedule, they're working out to make time for each other to the best of their abilities.

The couple's close friends have positive vibes about their relationship and have hopes they have a bright future. The insider revealed, "It's still so new, but they really like each other," reported US Weekly. The source continued, "They're supportive of each other and they don't have to be by each other's side all the time and that feels comfortable."

