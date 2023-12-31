When asked by a 9-year-old why she 'flip-flops' on matters related to Donald Trump, Republican candidate Nikki Haley announced her intention to pardon former President Donald Trump (in case he gets convicted) if she were to win the 2024 election. During a campaign event in New Hampshire, Haley said that it would be for the best for all. In fact, Haley stated unequivocally, "I would pardon Trump if he is found guilty."

This declaration, reported by NBC News, aligns with her earlier sentiments regarding the former President's legal challenges. "If he is found guilty, a leader needs to think about what’s in the best interest of the country. What’s in the best interest of the country is not to have an 80-year-old man sitting in jail that continues to divide our country. A leader needs to think about what's in the best interest of the country," she remarked. "What’s in the best interest of the country would be to pardon him, so that we can move on as a country and no longer talk about him," she added.

Previously, according to CNN, in a June radio interview, Haley expressed a similar stance, "When you look at a pardon, the issue is less about guilt and more about what's good for the country," signaling her inclination to pardon Trump. At the time, she also slammed the Department of Justice, accusing them of dealing with 'this whole thing terribly.'

Despite her rising popularity, Haley trails significantly behind Trump in GOP primary polls. According to The Hill's national polling average, Trump leads with a commanding 63.1% support, while Haley is at 10.8%, closely followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 10.6%. Interestingly, Haley is not the only GOP candidate willing to offer Trump a presidential pardon. DeSantis, another key figure in the race, shared similar views in a July interview on The Megyn Kelly Show.

DeSantis questioned the prudence of imprisoning an almost 80-year-old former President, suggesting that it would not be beneficial for the country. "At the end of the day, it's like, do we want to move forward as a country? Or do we want to be mired in these past controversies?" DeSantis posited.

During a town hall discussion addressing various national crises, including the fentanyl epidemic, rising inflation, and international conflicts, Haley, the Republican presidential hopeful and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was asked by an audience member what she thought sparked the Civil War. Haley, who also served as the governor of South Carolina, chose not to link the war to slavery directly.

"The core of the Civil War was essentially about how the government was structured—its powers, the liberties it granted or restricted," Haley stated, as reported by The Daily Beast. However, following these remarks, audience reactions were marked by disappointment. An attendee expressed astonishment at Haley's omission of 'slavery' in her discussion of the Civil War's causes, leading to a moment of apparent uncertainty from Haley regarding the specific focus of the question.

