Netizens Trash RFK Jr for Releasing Phone Call With Trump After Shooting Incident: “Nonsensical”

Bobby Kennedy III, who is the son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently shared a recording of a phone conversation between his father and former president Donald Trump. Trump and Kennedy discussed children's vaccines and Trump's bullet wound from Saturday's event in Pennsylvania in the video. After the tape was made public, many on the internet were not pleased and questioned Kennedy's motives.

When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 16, 2024

A skeptic raised the issue of whether or not there was a mutual agreement and added, "What state was RFK Jr. in when this call was recorded? Some states require two-party consent to record a phone call. Besides being inexcusable on a common courtesy level, this recording might also have been illegal." Another user brought attention to RFK's objective and jotted down, "Why would RFK Jr. do something like this? Trump didn't say anything bad, but what if RFK Jr. was video recording "just in case" he did. Learn something each day about these people."

I agree! Something makes me think that RFK Jr. was hoping to get something he might be able to use against Trump just to further his own agenda! — Alexa Liam (@WyoAllie) July 16, 2024

Following this, Kennedy expressed regret on X as he wrote, "When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president." One critic pointed out, "Did you respond at all to what he said because this clip makes it seem like you just let him talk your ear off and said nothing and I find that difficult to believe. What was your response to his statements, seems fair to release that since his thoughts were released." Another shared the sentiment, "Your accusation is nonsensical. How can he be "caught" doing something when the video was recorded and released without his consent? What exactly are you accusing him of doing, and how did you “catch him” doing it?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

The footage was shot on Sunday, the day after Trump's injury at a rally in Pennsylvania. A message that was released with the video explained why Kennedy's son decided to share the tape, saying that he is "a firm believer that these sorts of conversations should be had in public." The video lasts approximately one minute and forty seconds, and Trump says to Kennedy Jr. that he would 'love' for him 'to do stuff' at one point, suggesting that the two may collaborate following Trump's November triumph.

As reported by the Daily Beast, Trump said, "I think it would be so good for you and so big for you. And we’re going to win." Afterward, Trump was overheard discussing with Kennedy his reservations about vaccinating infants and seemingly disagreeing with the dosages prescribed. Next up in the recording was the talk related to the assassination attempt that took place on Saturday at Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump is heard saying, "I just turned my head to show the chart and something wrapped me. It felt like a giant—like the world’s largest mosquito. And it was, it was a bullet going around. You know, what do they call that, an AR-15 or something? That was a big gun. That was a pretty tough guns, right?"