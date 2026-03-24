Nancy Guthrie Documentary Sparks Backlash Over Timeline Error

Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has sparked intense backlash after a local TV station aired a documentary that contained a significant factual mistake, with viewers accusing the station of sloppy reporting that could harm a highly sensitive investigation, Radar Online reports.

The program, Bring Her Home: The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, was broadcast on KVOA News 4 Tucson and set out to cover the weeks following the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy from her home in Arizona’s Catalina Foothills.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by family on Saturday, January 31, at approximately 9:45 p.m., and was officially reported missing the next day, Sunday, February 1, after she failed to appear for a scheduled church livestream gathering.

Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor tells @NancyGrace what happened on January 11th and January 31st. ⭕️On both both dates his dogs woke in the middle of the night barking wanting to go outside -This was not normal for them as they usually sleep through the night. He says it’s hasn’t… pic.twitter.com/rrPtdmx8ZM — True Crime Belieber (@TruCrimeBeliebr) March 23, 2026

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly after noon that Sunday, launching an investigation that has since attracted significant public attention. The controversy stems from an interview featured in the broadcast between anchor Monica Garcia and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, during which Garcia appeared to reference an incorrect date in the timeline.

In the dodumentray, Monica Garcia said, “Take me back to the night of Sunday, January 31” — a detail viewers quickly flagged as inconsistent with the established sequence of events. Reaction on social media was immediate after the broadcast, with viewers calling out what they viewed as a basic mistake in a case where accuracy is crucial.

One user wrote on X, “No disrespect to the Guthrie family. I pray every day Nancy is found, but your reporter, while speaking to the Sheriff, got her dates wrong. Nancy was reported missing around 11.50 on Sunday, February 1.” Others also took issue with how the special was presented, arguing it offered little in the way of new information while shifting focus elsewhere.

With for sale signs, construction work, and rentals surrounding her, Nancy was basically gift-wrapped for a predator. The data proves it. We’re almost two months in to the case of Nancy Guthrie, who was ripped out of her home in the middle of the night by a masked man who’s… pic.twitter.com/14OXVQf2F1 — ⓒʜɪʟʟɪɴᴏɪꜱ (@chiIIum) March 21, 2026

Another commenter posted, “How disappointing this wasn’t about Nancy and helping her get home, but a hit report on the people keeping her name out there by live streaming. Just shameful reporting, another reason we stopped watching TV news.”

RadarOnline.com reports that the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance remains ongoing, with authorities emphasizing the case is not going cold. Sheriff Chris Nanos rejected any notion that progress has stalled, stating that investigators are actively following up on key forensic leads — including DNA evidence they believe may still yield critical answers.

During a radio interview, Sheriff Chris Nanos emphasized that the Nancy Guthrie investigation is still moving forward and far from over. “The case will get us there. We let the evidence show us the way,” he said, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

Although no suspect or motive has been publicly identified, Nanos made clear that the absence of definitive answers does not mean the Nancy Guthrie investigation has stalled. “Right now, everything is speculative. We don’t have anything in front of us that says, ‘this is who did this, and this is why,’” he added.

A key development in the case involves DNA evidence that investigators believe may still be viable for further testing. “I just can’t share everything, but I will tell you this: we have some DNA that we think is still workable, and we have to work that,” Nanos said.

“And we know the science, and we know we have some labs around this country who are really working diligently to get there with this,” he added.

Sheriff Nanos also pointed to what he called “the real breakthrough,” in the Nancy Guthrie cased saying it may ultimately come down to someone coming forward. “Somebody out there knows something, maybe somewhere, somebody’s going to say something.”