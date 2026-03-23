Pima County Arizona Sheriff Chris Nanos links Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance to a decade-long unsolved local case. Authorities investigating Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance are comparing it to a previous Tucson case that took years to resolve. As the search continues with no clear suspect or motive identified, the Irish Star reports.

Nancy was said to have been “carried away from home.” Sheriff Chris Nanos links Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance to a decade-long unsolved local case against her will, from her Tucson, Arizona, residence in the early morning hours of February 1. Though detectives continue to search for answers, there is still no suspect, motive or arrest in Nancy’s disappearance. Detectives are still trying to establish a timeline of Nancy Guthrie’s last few hours.

🔥🚨 BREAKING: Pima County, AZ Sheriff, Chris Nanos says officials believe that Nancy Guthrie is still out there. “Right now, we believe Nancy is still out there!” pic.twitter.com/lhz44h1ezU — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) February 5, 2026

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said the case bears similarities to the abduction of Isabel Celis, calling it one of the closest comparisons in recent memory. The statement was made as new information continues to surface about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, including a neighbor who says she witnessed someone running from the residence.

“This case is a case that is probably unlike any case we’ve seen in years in Tucson,” Chris Nanos said. “The closest I can come to it would be the Celis girl. She was kidnapped, taken out of her bedroom. I think you recall the family, the father specifically really went through a lot in that case and unjustifiably so.”

Investigative reporter Brian Entin also commented on Chris Nanos’ statements, offering more context surrounding the similar Tucson case. Entin explained that the 2012 kidnapping of Isabel Celis went without resolution for almost 10 years. Her body was discovered at a remote desert site, and Christopher Clements was eventually convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping and burglary charges related to Celis’ death – despite insisting he was innocent.

BREAKING NEWS – WHAT?!?! Shocking – Arizona raid in Nancy Guthrie case yields NO arrests after 4 people detained, one suspect reportedly committed S*ICIDE, and vehicle impounded. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos: “Just tracking down leads. No arrests. And no sign of Nancy.”… pic.twitter.com/MmYFoM6QrD — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) February 14, 2026

The years-long investigation – as well as scrutiny surrounding the Celis family, especially her father – are now being looked at as examples to learn from in the Nancy Guthrie situation. “Isabelle’s dad, apparently was, dragged through the mud through this whole thing. It ended up having nothing to do with him,” Brian said.

Speculation has also focused on those close to Nancy Guthrie at times. Her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni has been reported as the last person to see her before she disappeared but police have shut down that lead, confirming that no family members have anything to do with her disappearance and that no family members are suspects. The Celis case also highlighted how long missing persons cases can take; that case went approximately ten years.

Although this analogy paints an unfair challenge for investigators, it does bring to light journalism that should be rooted in factivity considering loved ones will be affected by public assumption. Officials have reiterated that the case of Nancy Guthrie is still open and they are following up on all leads. They have asked the public to come forward with any information they may know about Nancy’s disappearance, but discourage jumping to conclusions without concrete proof.

As we watch this case develop, it seems as though they are building a timeline of events and working to find viable suspects without repeating the mishandled errors of other investigations. This reminds us of another unsolved case with a few similarities that was recently discovered. Retired Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland, 68, was reported missing on February 27th after he was last seen around 11am that morning near Quail Run Ct. in Albuquerque, New Mexico. McCasland was in charge of billions of dollars in DoD research.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert and is requesting the public’s assistance in finding McCasland. McCasland served as commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and commander of the Phillips Research Site at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, where she was responsible for overseeing programs containing the military’s most secretive technologies.