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Arizona Sheriff Compares Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping to 2012 Celis Girl Case

Published on: March 23, 2026 at 1:52 PM ET

Investigators warn against speculation while probing eerie similarities to past and present cases

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Arizona Sheriff Chris Nanos compares Nancy Guthrie case to kidnapping of little girl.
Chris Nanos, Pima County, Arizona sheriff, compares Nancy Guthrie case to that of a 6-year-old girl which took a decade to solve. (Images Credit: @TheNewsTrending/x, @iCkEdMeL/x)

Pima County Arizona Sheriff Chris Nanos links Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance to a decade-long unsolved local case. Authorities investigating Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance are comparing it to a previous Tucson case that took years to resolve. As the search continues with no clear suspect or motive identified, the Irish Star reports.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said the case bears similarities to the abduction of Isabel Celis, calling it one of the closest comparisons in recent memory.  The statement was made as new information continues to surface about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, including a neighbor who says she witnessed someone running from the residence.

“This case is a case that is probably unlike any case we’ve seen in years in Tucson,” Chris Nanos said. “The closest I can come to it would be the Celis girl. She was kidnapped, taken out of her bedroom. I think you recall the family, the father specifically really went through a lot in that case and unjustifiably so.”

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