Family of Nancy Guthrie Issues Emotional Appeal to Community as 84-Year-Old Remains Missing

Nancy Guthrie’s family recently issued an emotional appeal to neighbors as the elderly woman remains missing. In a statement shared with the local Arizona station KVOA News 4 Tucson, Nancy Guthrie’s family thanked the Tucson community for their overwhelming support.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now. We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case,” the statement read. According to the statement, the family believes that someone in the community likely has important information regarding Nancy’s disappearance “that they do not even realize is significant.”

“We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of Jan. 31 and the early morning hours of Feb.1, as well as the late evening of Jan. 11,” they added.

Day 49 Nancy Guthrie: neighbors have organized flower arrangements and cards outside her home. pic.twitter.com/tTyoUbMEm8 — John DePetro Show (@JohnDePetroshow) March 21, 2026

They also urged the community to refocus on the case and review anything that might help bring her home. “We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case – please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key,” the statement added.

Nancy Guthrie’s family further expressed how much they miss her and that they cannot find peace until she is home. “We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest,” they said, adding, “Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing.”

The 84-year-old was last seen on January 31, 2026, when she had dinner and played games at her local family’s home. She later returned home, with her garage door opening at approximately 9:48 p.m. and closing at 9:50 p.m. local time, Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a press conference.

The elderly woman was reported missing the following day, on February 1, after one of her friends from church noticed her missing from service and called her children. After that, Nancy Guthrie’s kids called 911 to report her missing after visiting her house.

Later, Sheriff Chris Nanos, in a press conference, said that her case stood out “because of what was described to us at the scene and what we found and located just in looking at the scene.” The authorities also announced that the investigation was being treated as a “crime.” “We do believe that Nancy was taken from her home against her will, and that’s where we’re at,” the authorities said at the time.

Ransom notes were also sent to multiple news outlets by Guthrie’s suspected kidnappers. On February 4, 2026, Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie’s daughter and the Today show host, along with her siblings, Annie and Camron, issued a video plea to their mother’s potential abductor, captioning the post, “Bring her home.”

“We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us,” said Savannah.

Although authorities have not identified a person of interest or suspect related to Guthrie’s disappearance, they released images and video of a masked, armed person tampering with her front camera on the morning of her disappearance.

🚨 BREAKING: FBI releases images of masked armed individual at Nancy Guthrie home pic.twitter.com/wplYWoZxHc — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 10, 2026

She remains missing as of now.