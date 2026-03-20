Former Detective Claims Nancy Guthrie Case Possibly Involves Multiple Accomplices

A former detective with the Pima County, Arizona, Sheriff’s Office is convinced that the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie was carefully planned and likely carried out with the help of others, estimating “two to four accomplices” may have been involved, according to a report.

Kurt Dabb, a retired deputy who previously worked with the same department, believes the search for the missing Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old matriarch, would almost certainly require more than just the masked, armed individual seen on her doorbell camera the night she disappeared, according to Parade magazine.

“I believe there are anywhere between two to four accomplices,” he said when asked if he thinks the suspect on camera acted alone. “The logistics of something of this magnitude is too much for one person to handle, in my professional opinion, based on the facts as I know them right now.”

On 02/02/26 at 1 a.m. MST, a neighbor reported that an unknown individual walked past their home and returned a few minutes later carrying a large bag, about 7 miles northwest of Nancy Guthrie’s home. pic.twitter.com/dKw4ekZpr0 — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 (@Nerdy_Addict) February 15, 2026

Dabb echoed the view of other law enforcement professionals, saying Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance appears to have been a deliberate abduction rather than a failed burglary, pointing again to the footage captured at her front door. “Burglars don’t go to burglarize a house with a full backpack. This was a kidnapping,” he said.

Nancy Guthrie — the mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie — is believed to have been abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. Authorities have not yet named or identified any suspects in the Nancy Guthrie case.

Kurt Dabb offered his assessment of the man online users have labeled “porch guy,” along with the likelihood that the crime involved coordinated efforts behind the scenes. Dabb — a combat infantry veteran of Operation Desert Storm — said that, based on the known details, incidents of this scale typically involve multiple people, leading him to suspect there were “two to four accomplices” in the Nancy Guthrie abduction. While investigators have not confirmed that possibility, his perspective adds another layer as authorities continue working through leads and reconstructing events.

With reports indicating Guthrie’s home may have been surveilled prior to her disappearance — including footage showing “porch guy” on her Google Nest camera weeks earlier — Parade asked Dabb whether the suspect would have been aware of the camera positioned at the front door.

“It’s more than likely the home was canvassed prior, either by the kidnapper himself or an accomplice,” Dabb replied. “Whether or not they knew a camera was there was a culmination of their reconnoiter.”

A 2013 “Today” show segment that resurfaced Wednesday offers a rare look inside the Tucson bedroom of missing family figure Nancy Guthrie. In the clip, Nancy, who was 71 at the time, welcomed her daughter Savannah Guthrie and members of the “Today” show crew into her room and… pic.twitter.com/nzW4uFgdM5 — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 (@Nerdy_Addict) March 12, 2026

“I see nothing different on the video than what is publicly known. That being said, burglars don’t go to burglarize a house with a full backpack. This was a kidnapping,” he tells me. His assessment mirrors comments made earlier this month by former FBI agent Greg Rogers.

“I have never thought this was a robbery gone wrong,” Rogers told Parade. “There were too many opportunities to have hit the house when nobody was home. There are a good number of interstate home burglars that are much more careful, case homes, know when the owners are away, and are in and out in minutes. They do not hit residences when it is almost guaranteed someone is home.”

Notably, Dabb aligns with other law enforcement experts in rejecting the idea that Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance stemmed from a botched burglary.