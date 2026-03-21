Insider Calls Today Show a ‘Viper’s Nest’ Amid Savannah Guthrie’s Return

An insider from The Today Show has described the work environment as a “viper’s nest.” The comment comes shortly after Savannah Guthrie announced her return to the show amid ongoing investigations into her mother’s disappearance.

Multiple insiders speaking to The Daily Mail broke down Guthrie’s emotional reunion with her colleagues. Her colleagues and co-host reportedly welcomed her with tears when she had recently visited the NBC studios.

Hoda Kotb, who had stepped in for Savannah during her absence, also embraced her. Guthrie is reportedly set to return to the show as efforts to find her elderly mother, Nancy Guthrie, continue.

Toxic behind-the-scenes truth about Savannah Guthrie’s tearful Today show return: ‘It is a viper’s nest’ https://t.co/k5PoUylzY1 — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) March 6, 2026

An insider mentioned that those warm hugs, displays, and gestures of genuine affection were allegedly fake. The insider told the publication, “It’s a viper’s nest even if you’re suffering.” The phrase “viper’s nest” is commonly used to describe a toxic environment filled with untrustworthy people.

Many insiders justified the use of the idiom by further describing the show’s work environment.

Apparently, some of the colleagues and co-hosts were allegedly “relaxed” by her absence. However, they all sincerely hope that Nancy will soon be found safe. Another insider described some of her colleagues as opportunistic, saying,

“These people will still steal your chair while you’re still sitting in it.”

Savannah Guthrie leaves ‘TODAY’ show studio after visiting colleagues https://t.co/q775DvcifP pic.twitter.com/xVJQgH7yhd — New York Post (@nypost) March 5, 2026

A separate insider also pointed out the trust issues that exist behind the scenes. And it’s not just co-hosts who were reportedly not to be trusted; even those in production were accused of gossip by the insiders.

The insider mentioned, “From hair and makeup people to the producers, you can’t trust anyone. They all talk.” The alleged issues with the work environment also extend to those aiming for advancement in their careers at the NBC show.

The insiders’ allegations about a toxic environment were a result of Guthrie’s recent visit to the NBC studios in New York. She met with network executives and discussed whether she would return to host the Today show.

As mentioned earlier, it was after this meeting that she was seen meeting her colleagues, who were reportedly emotional. Soon after, an NBC spokesperson shared a statement about her visit and also confirmed her return to the show.

NBC expects Savannah Guthrie to return to #Today, but the timeline is still uncertain as her mom Nancy remains missing. “This situation is tragically unprecedented, and I think it’s really hard to compare anything else to what Savannah and her family are dealing with right… pic.twitter.com/6JFZLS7gzS — Variety (@Variety) February 26, 2026

However, Guthrie’s exact date of return to the show remains unknown. But she has also personally confirmed her return when she visited the studio on March 5, 2026. NBC has not responded to requests for comment regarding the work environment allegations.

Guthrie’s colleagues and friends at NBC continued to offer their unwavering support for her during this difficult time. As the search for her elderly mother enters a new week, police officials are tirelessly at work to bring the 84-year-old woman home safely.