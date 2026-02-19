Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Case: FBI Narrows Down Search to Identify Masked Suspect Caught on Camera

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) may have its first concrete lead in the hunt for Nancy Guthrie. The 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, missing from her Arizona home, was last seen on January 31. Investigators from the Pima County Sheriff’s Office joined the FBI and launched a thorough investigation, but found little evidence to proceed.

It has been concluded that Nancy was removed from her house against her will. Signs of struggle, including blood marks, were found in and around her residence, supporting the possibility of abduction. Her belongings, including her wallet, phone and valuables, were left inside, raising questions about the motive behind the kidnapping.

A few days ago, the FBI reconstructed images and clips from the surveillance camera outside Nancy’s house before it was unknowingly disconnected. The footage showed a masked man outside her Arizona residence on the night she went missing. The images showed that the possible culprit was armed. Now, a CBS News report claims the agency has narrowed its search for the identity of this masked man.

One potential possibility in the Nancy Guthrie case: Could the family be involved and the Sheriff be intentionally botching the investigation in order to shield the family from prosecution? The Pima County Sheriff is a Democrat investigating a case for a broadcast journalist… — pluffyphil (@pluffyphil) February 19, 2026

The FBI has obtained names and pictures of people it believes might be the man caught on camera. The gun holster provided a clear clue for the police and the FBI. To speed up the investigation, officials are now talking to employees at local businesses and gun shops, hoping someone can identify the unknown man.

Local gun shop owners said the agency has been routinely visiting them. They are asked if they recognize any names or faces of past clients that match the face partly visible on the surveillance footage. One shop owner revealed that FBI agents asked him to identify familiar faces from a set of driving licenses and social media photos.

Phillip Martin, a co-owner of a gun shop, said the FBI asked him to search his company’s purchase history. The agents suggested he pull out a list of past clients who bought weapons from their store. However, Martin said that even after reviewing everything, the FBI found no potential leads.

Meanwhile, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos issued a statement on the latest developments in the ongoing case. Nanos spoke to Fox News and said that they were still not able to narrow down the search to only a specific group of people. In fact, rumors that the agency had jotted down a total of 40 suspects were untrue as well. Nanos added, “We haven’t narrowed it down to anything other than (the fact that) we have pieces of evidence that we’re looking at to try to find this individual.”

Fox News headlines:

“WE NEED TRANSPARENCY FROM PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF”⁰“WHY DON’T WE KNOW MORE ABOUT THE NANCY GUTHRIE CASE”

All eyes on the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

Wonder how he’ll address this in his nonexistent press conferences.

BRING NANCY GUTHRIE HOME. — MAGA NATION (@maga_nation89) February 19, 2026

The FBI has provided a clear description of the man it is seeking as the prime suspect. Based on surveillance footage, investigators believe he is a male, about 5’9” to 5’10” tall, of average build, and was seen carrying a backpack.

The sheriff’s office said they are still analyzing biological evidence found at Nancy’s residence, which could provide overlooked clues. The New York Post claims a large number of DNA profiles have been sent to the FBI, as authorities found new DNA evidence inside her home that does not belong to Nancy.

The FBI has set up a reward of almost $202,500 for anyone providing information or clues about Nancy’s whereabouts or to help identify her abductor.