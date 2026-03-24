“Say Cheese” Joke Spirals Into Brutal Louisville Parking Lot Attack

A night out in Louisville, Kentucky, escalated into violence after a disagreement while taking photos. This incident showcases how casual humor, when misunderstood, can have serious consequences in public settings.

The Louisville Police Department arrested two individuals in the incident, which took place on March 8, 2025, at Paddock Shops, a popular outdoor shopping center in the city’s east end.

According to Law & Crime, Malakhi Scott Weathers-Parker, 19, is charged with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and unlawful transaction with a minor. Seth Jones, also 20, faces two counts of assault and one count of unlawful transaction with a minor. The argument began when three people were heading to Malone’s. One man made a casual remark, “Say cheese,” toward the other group posing for a picture.

Although the comment was made casually, the second group took it the wrong way.

They reportedly felt disrespected for being interrupted while trying to take photos. Louisville police said Weathers-Parker and Jones were among those offended. After the two men left, they returned to the parking lot with a juvenile and began searching for the individuals involved at multiple locations in the area.

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Tensions escalated when the two groups met again in the Louisville parking lot. Authorities say a fight broke out quickly. One of the victims was beaten with their own metal baton and sustained injuries.

Another victim was placed in a chokehold until they lost consciousness and suffered a skull fracture and brain bleeding. As chaos unfolded, the trio fled the scene. The brawl was recorded on CCTV cameras, which allowed police to track them down.

According to WDRB, Jones was arrested on March 18, 2025. His attorney later claimed he acted in self-defense, alleging that the opposing group had produced a weapon, forcing Jones to react.

After the attack, a woman who was injured in the incident has filed a lawsuit against the Paddock Shops, alleging negligence and a lack of adequate safety measures. Details in the lawsuit claimed that the lifestyle center did not have adequate lighting and surveillance, which led to the attack. “[S]he was ambushed in a dark parking lot,” attorney David Barber, representing the woman, said in a press release.

“The Paddock Shops had no surveillance cameras covering the parking lots, inadequate lighting, and a security response slower than nearby restaurant employees and bystanders. This attack was foreseeable and preventable.”

A few days later, Weathers-Parker was arrested on March 24 after Louisville police publicly asked for help locating him in a social media post referencing the initial “say cheese” comment.

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“We are alleging that he and some of his friends thought it would be cool to be ‘cheese heads’ and assault and strangle a patron outside of a popular east end eatery on 3-8-25 during the evening hours. If you know where Mr. Pepper Jack is, or you feel ‘cheesy’ enough to call in a tip, remember you can do it anonymously,” Louisville police wrote.

He is currently being held on a $50,000 cash bond and would be subject to home incarceration (HIP) if released. The court also issued a no-contact order barring him from contacting the victims, co-defendants, or visiting Paddock Shops, Malone’s, and Harry’s.

Additionally, he is prohibited from owning any weapons. His next hearing date is set for April 2, 2026.