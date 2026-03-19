Alabama Student Missing in Spain After Night Out in Barcelona

A 20-year-old student at the University of Alabama has gone missing while visiting friends in Spain. James “Jimmy” Gracey was last spotted at 3 a.m. March 17 near the beachfront nightclub Shoko in Port Olímpic. He went missing after a night of partying with his friends. Gracey is from Elmhurst, Illinois, and was a junior at the university.

Gracey went to Barcelona on spring break, and his disappearance has come as a shock to the family. They are hoping to learn more information from the authorities.

This is day 2 of the search for James ‘Jimmy’ Gracey (20) in Barcelona, Spain. He is a University of Alabama student that went missing while visiting friends studying abroad. This picture was taken sometime before he vanished on Tuesday around 3am from Shoko nightclub. This… pic.twitter.com/83z7eCAF3D — Rose (@901Lulu) March 18, 2026

His mother posted on Facebook, “Jimmy is a kind, responsible, and devoted son and brother. It is completely out of character for him not to check in with family and friends. We are working closely with local authorities and are incredibly grateful for the support we have received. We ask that you keep Jimmy in your thoughts as we continue to do everything we can to bring him home safely.”

Police suspect foul play, but so far, no credible clues have emerged. Gracey is described as 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, wearing a chain with a gold rhinestone cross, a white shirt and dark pants at the time of disappearance.

Catalan police found a phone that had been stolen earlier, but it does not appear to be connected to his disappearance. So far, the U.S. State Department has not provided additional details, citing privacy and case sensitivity.

Meanwhile, Gracey’s family has also pleaded to the public to help find him. His parents became concerned when he did not answer their call. His father traveled to Barcelona in hopes of helping with the investigation and finding more information. Gracey has four siblings who have shared his photos to help people identify him.

An Illinois family is asking the public for help and more information following the disappearance of their 20-year-old son, a junior at the University of Alabama, who was on a spring break trip to Spain when he went missing. https://t.co/D978844qkb — ABC News (@ABC) March 18, 2026

Police are still investigating the case, reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses to find more clues. According to CNN, university staff got in touch with the family to offer assistance.

Jimmy’s uncle, David Gracey, who is a CNN senior producer, called him a responsible young man and an avid hockey player. Chapter president Cavin McLay hopes Gracey will be found safe soon.

Last year, University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki went missing in Punta Cana, and the case remains unsolved. While traveling abroad, the US State Department has issued advice to remain safe and immediately notify the authorities in case a loved one goes missing.