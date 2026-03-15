DNA Could Provide Major Breakthrough in Missing Nancy Guthrie Case, Expert Says

DNA evidence could provide an important breakthrough in the search for missing Arizona woman Nancy Guthrie, according to a forensic expert. Investigators may still find valuable biological material from the suspect who is believed to have entered her home before she disappeared.

April Stonehouse, a forensics professor at Arizona State University and former DNA analyst for government crime labs, told NewsNation’s Brian Entin that she is hopeful investigators will discover DNA samples inside Guthrie’s house that could help identify the person responsible. She explained that the suspect may have left saliva or other biological material on items handled in the home.

Stonehouse pointed out that blood, semen, and saliva are among the most useful materials for DNA analysis. “I would be hopeful that they found at least a few items of evidence,” she said. Any breakthrough will depend on what investigators can locate and test.

Newsweek reported that surveillance images showed the suspect was not completely covered over the mouth and nose, which Stonehouse said could increase the chances of finding usable evidence.

BREAKING: Woman says the FBI searched her house, told her they received a tip that Nancy Guthrie was inside. The woman says she is the mother in law of the person who was detained. “They came out telling us that they had somebody gave a tip that the lady was in my house.”… pic.twitter.com/UMIB9uJBAq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 11, 2026

Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her Tucson-area home on January 31 and was reported missing the next day after relatives discovered she was gone. Her personal belongings, including her wallet, cell phone, and vehicle, were still at the residence, according to Arizona’s Department of Public Safety. Authorities believe she was kidnapped.

Investigators noted that drops of Guthrie’s blood were found on the front porch of her home, a detail that has influenced much of the public conversation about the case.

Retired FBI agent Maureen O’Connell told Entin this week that the blood pattern indicates Guthrie may have been carried from the property rather than walking away on her own. “I don’t believe she walked out,” O’Connell said, according to Newsweek. “I believe she was carried out by two people.”

The FBI released surveillance images last month showing a masked man on Guthrie’s porch the night she vanished. Authorities described the individual as a man about 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10 with an average build, carrying a 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack. Investigators have not publicly identified him.

Savannah Guthrie returned to the “Today” show set for the first time since her mom Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance on Thursday. ❤️ 📸: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP pic.twitter.com/jKbGmWeJiY — Page Six (@PageSix) March 5, 2026

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced on February 27 that the case is still active, and resources are being redirected to detectives specifically assigned to the investigation. “This remains an active investigation and will continue until Nancy Guthrie is located or all leads have been exhausted,” the department said in a statement cited by Newsweek.

Recently, Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators believe they know the motive behind the abduction and think Guthrie may have been targeted, though he did not disclose details publicly.

Guthrie’s family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery. The FBI is also offering a separate reward related to information about her whereabouts or for the arrest and conviction of anyone involved, as reported by Reuters and Newsweek. Savannah Guthrie posted on Instagram last week, “Please don’t stop praying and hoping with us. Bring her home.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, or 88-CRIME.