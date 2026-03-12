Former FBI Agent Sounds the Alarm On Nancy Guthrie’s Potential Kidnapper

It has been over 40 days since NBC News journalist Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her home in Arizona. Several crime experts have weighed in on the mysterious kidnapping case. The latest on the list is former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer.

​Law enforcement officials and Nancy’s family seem to have already accepted the idea that the 84-year-old may have already passed, although there has been no official finding or announcement.

In a lengthy post on X, Coffindaffer offered a fresh perspective on the abduction case. She believes the person who kidnapped Nancy might strike again.

​Sharing the doorbell camera footage of the masked individual, she wrote, “Another point no one seems to be talking about: There is a kidnapper (at least 1) and a potential murderer (maybe more) on the streets. Who will be their next target?”

Nancy Guthrie Investigation: what do the blood droplets at Nancy’s house tell CSI

Sheryl McCollum? Sheryl sees the droplets in a way we may not have thought of – listen to her describe “4 different blood prints right there” – this Is Perspective you won’t hear anywhere else.… pic.twitter.com/zhWM5QmLMo — Laura Ingle (@lauraingle) February 15, 2026

​The infamous doorbell camera footage became one of the key pieces of evidence in the case. The footage shows a masked person loitering around on Nancy Guthrie’s porch on the night she disappeared. The person is yet to be identified and remains wanted by the authorities. Nancy Guthrie’s family has announced a $1 million reward. However, the case remains stalled without proper evidences.

According to The New York Post, Coffindaffer goes on to say that it’s not an isolated incident but a planned abduction that specifically targeted Nancy Guthrie. She expressed serious concern that the perpetrator is still at large and there is a high possibility of a recurrence.

​She wrote, “Yes, this seems to be a very targeted abduction (like the Idaho murders), but you still have an individual(s) capable of extreme violence on the loose. Finding Nancy alive was objective 1. Objective 2 was getting an abductor (and likely murderer) off the streets. Will this person(s) strike again? This is a big issue.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

​The retired agent strongly criticized the authorities, saying that while they are doing their best to find Nancy Guthrie, they are not prioritizing the safety of the community, despite the possibility that the kidnapper or murderer is still active.

She concluded her observation by stating that law enforcement needs to give assurance to the public so they feel comfortable coming out with relevant information.

​“Not trying to raise hysteria, just saying that protecting the community seems to be lost in the hubbub.”

​Coffindaffer continued, “LE needs to have a brief presser just to let the public know if there are any more details they can offer so the public can assist in terms of a vehicle/time parameters/any other important days to be aware of… The public is one of LE’s best tools when it comes to solving who took Nancy.”