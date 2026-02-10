FBI Releases ‘Armed’ Suspect Images in Hunt for Savannah Guthrie’s Missing Mother

Federal investigators released surveillance images on Tuesday of a masked, armed person who they say tried to tamper with a doorbell camera at Nancy Guthrie’s home. She is the missing mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. Authorities are stepping up a multi-state search more than a week after she disappeared outside Tucson, Arizona.

FBI Director Kash Patel shared the black-and-white images on X. He mentioned that investigators recovered the footage through collaboration with private sector partners after initially struggling to access the doorbell video. The images show someone wearing a backpack and gloves approaching the front door and trying to hide the camera by placing plants in front of it.

“The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” Patel wrote. He added that the images depict an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door on the morning of her disappearance, according to the Associated Press.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the night of January 31 and was reported missing the next day after she did not attend church. Investigators said she had dinner and game night at a family member’s home and was dropped off back at her residence north of Tucson around 9:48 p.m.

Officials noted that her doorbell camera disconnected at 1:47 a.m. While the system later recorded motion at the house, they initially could not retrieve the video because the device did not have an active subscription service at that time. Investigators later discovered blood on the front porch, and DNA testing confirmed it belonged to Nancy Guthrie. A camera from the home was reported missing, and authorities believe she was taken against her will.

The release of the surveillance images came as the Guthrie family’s public appeals became more urgent. In a video posted on Monday, Savannah Guthrie asked for nationwide help, telling viewers, “We are at an hour of desperation,” according to the AP. NPR quoted her saying, “We believe our mom is still out there.”

Investigators said they have not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles linked to the case. The Guardian reported that officials stated Monday night they were not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers. Authorities have not verified the authenticity of a ransom note tied to the disappearance. NPR reported that the FBI mentioned they have a ransom note from individuals claiming to have abducted Guthrie, which included deadlines that have since passed.

The FBI stated it is expanding its footprint in Tucson and has urged anyone with information to contact law enforcement. Authorities have also stressed the urgency of the situation because Nancy Guthrie has health issues that require daily medication, including high blood pressure and heart problems, and she has a pacemaker, according to the AP.

Investigators continue to search the neighborhood around Guthrie’s home and are following up on new leads as they broaden the search area. The FBI has also started posting digital billboards in major cities from Texas to California seeking tips.