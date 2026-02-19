Nancy Guthrie Disappearance — Sheriff’s Office Appears on “Desert Law” Series

It’s been more than two weeks since Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie‘s mother, Nancy Guthrie, suddenly went missing.

The woman was last seen late Saturday night, Jan. 31, when she arrived home in Tucson at about 9:48 p.m., according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Investigators believe she went inside for the night and disappeared sometime between then and early Sunday morning, Feb. 1. None of the leads the FBI has gathered so far have been solid. Police have not identified a clear motive for her disappearance.

Savannah and her siblings were searching for her when the FBI announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to her whereabouts.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is now drawing public attention following the debut of a new television series documenting the agency’s daily operations. What’s new? Nancy Guthrie’s ongoing case will also be part of it. The series, titled “Desert Law,” premiered on A&E at the beginning of January and promised viewers “elite access to one of the largest sheriff’s departments in America.”

“Immersed in the pressure and danger of policing the desert night, the series captures a world where the spirit of the Old West still lingers, and the fight for order never ends,” an official description of the show reads.

The 10-episode series, which airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m., follows patrol deputies, DUI officers and night detectives as they police more than 9,000 square miles of rugged terrain across Pima County, an area larger than New Jersey marked by rough and sandy terrain.

According to the New York Post, seasons one and two of “Desert Law” were filmed back-to-back in 2025, meaning the current Nancy Guthrie investigation will not appear in either season.

The Feb. 18 episode, titled “Weapons Found,” showcased the unique challenges of law enforcement in Arizona and explored some gun laws that most viewers weren’t aware of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dana Bowling | Daily Dose of Dana (@thisisdanabowling)

While Chris Nanos, the Pima County sheriff, does not appear as the lead officer on the show, he has worked closely with producers to facilitate filming, according to The Hollywood Reporter. According to a source familiar with the production, the decision for the sheriff to remain off-camera was his own.

On Feb. 16, the FBI said it would use a national DNA database called CODIS to check DNA found on a pair of gloves near Nancy’s house. CNN reported that no DNA matched profiles in the database.

Investigators say it could still belong to the suspect seen covered in black clothing from head to toe on Guthrie’s Ring doorbell camera. Nanos confirmed that the clothing worn by the suspect was likely purchased from Walmart, and investigators are working to determine which location sold the items.

Meanwhile, as of Thursday, the agency said it had received about 13,000 tips in connection with the case. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told KVOA that officials have now received between 40,000 and 50,000 tips combined with the FBI.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lead with Jake Tapper (@theleadcnn)

Reportedly, Nancy Guthrie has Google Nest cameras at several points around her house, however, the only footage available is from her front porch. In that footage, a suspect can be seen approaching the home, wearing a mask and gloves.

While Google is trying its best to retrieve the footage and solve the highly anticipated case, NewsNation reported that the company admitted, “We don’t think we can get anything.”

Owing to Savannah Guthrie’s connections, the case has received widespread support, love and awareness. The daughter of the 84-year-old has been constantly posting on social media, remembering her mother and following up with the case.

Anyone with “actionable information” can contact 800-CALL-FBI or contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department on its non-emergency line at 520-351-4900.