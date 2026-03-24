Cop Shares Latest Update on Nancy Guthrie’s Kidnapping Case: “The Case Will Get…”

Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, has been missing for more than eight weeks now. With mounting public pressure and frustration over the lack of recent developments, the investigators are nowhere close to narrowing down a suspect. It was on February 1 when the authorities were informed that the 83-year-old was missing from her Arizona home.

Both investigators from the Pima County Sheriff’s office and the FBI have pooled their efforts to reunite Nancy with her family. But no concrete leads have been found. However, they have concluded that it is a clear case of abduction. In fact, signs of a struggle were also noted at her residence during the primary forensic survey. This included blood splatters found on the porch.

Sheriff defends investigation & pleads with captor

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said he doesn’t regret how the investigation has been handled so far — even admitting some early decisions drew scrutiny — and urgently appealed to whoever is holding Nancy Guthrie to “just let her… — अमन (@Amansngh084Aman) March 24, 2026

In a recent statement, Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke about recent developments in the ongoing case. He confirmed that they are not close to classifying it as a cold case, adding that they still had some DNA evidence that needed to be examined. Nanos said he believes this will help resolve the case and that it is not open-and-shut

Speaking with columnist Tim Steller on KVOI AM 1030’s Bill Buckmaster Show, he added, “The case will get us there. We let the evidence show us the way, and that’s what we base everything on. Right now, everything is speculative. We don’t have anything in front of us that says ‘this is who did this, and this is why’.”

Some of the defining evidence that the investigators have collected so far includes surveillance camera footage from outside Nancy’s home. This was recorded on the day she disappeared and featured a masked man with gloves and a backpack. The identity of the individual is yet to be determined. Moreover, investigators also found some discarded gloves a few steps away from Nancy Guthrie’s house, prompting DNA analysis.

Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that his team of investigators was working closely with the FBI. Jointly, they had accessed several laboratories across the country. These enabled them to review thousands of hours of video footage made available from the day that Nancy went missing. Responding to the growing public frustration over the disappearance, Chris remarked that this case is unlike any other in Arizona.

He went on to compare Nancy Guthrie’s case with that of the kidnapping of Isabel Celis, which took 10 years to resolve. For those unfamiliar, the latter was a six-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her bedroom in 2012. In April 2024, a man named Christopher Clements was given a life sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and second-degree burglary.

•Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos defended his handling of the investigation, saying he has no regrets about decisions made early on — even as the case remains unsolved nearly two months later. Authorities have not made any arrests. ￼ — Zen jay (@NadeemAkht40274) March 24, 2026

Chris Nanos stated, “It took 10 years to get a resolution on that. I hope that’s not the case here, but I hope also that the public and community understand that we are working it hard, and we are working it with some really good, quality teams.”

In other news, the grieving Guthrie family issued a new statement, urging the residents of the Arizona community. to come forward. They underlined how no little detail should be overlooked, as it can be crucial to help bring their mother home.

An excerpt from their statement read, “Someone knows something. A member of this community may have information that they do not even realize is significant. We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11.”