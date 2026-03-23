“Someone Knows Something”: Savannah Guthrie Speaks as FBI Narrows Search for Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie‘s disappearance case has stepped into its eighth week. Despite joint efforts by the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, neither leads nor the woman have been found. The suspected kidnapping case received a new update recently, after the Today show host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings issued a statement. They reached out to every Tucson resident and urged them to revisit key memories, footage and details around the dates that their mother disappeared.

Savannah, 54, was joined by her siblings Annie and Camron and their respective spouses as they delivered the message. They spoke on KVOA News 4 Tucson’s special show named Bring Her Home: The Disappearance Of Nancy Guthrie. The family began by expressing heartfelt gratitude for everyone who has stood by them in the difficult hour.

She said, “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now. We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding a resolution in this case.”

I am never ever going to get over Nancy Guthrie just vanishing in thin air, like how does this happen in 2026 😭 — miss teacher (@lolschey) March 23, 2026

The statement then highlighted that the family still believed someone within the Arizona neighborhood must know something. They reminded that there might be some people around who would have noticed something unusual, but have considered it insignificant. The Guthrie family emphasized that, indeed, no detail should be believed to be small, as these can help in resolving Nancy’s case.

In their words: “Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant. We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11.”

The family’s focus on these dates suggests that investigators might be zooming in on them. This may indicate investigators are narrowing down some crucial leads which may have gone unnoticed initially but can be thoroughly screened now onwards. However, no specific updates from the investigation team have been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, the Guthrie family’s parting words in their recent statement revealed that they still hold out hope that Nancy was alive. They added, “We miss our mom with every breath, and we cannot be at peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest. Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing.”

Savannah Guthrie is not giving up hope in the search to track down her mom, Nancy. The journalist posted an uplifting message Sunday as the investigation enters its 7th week. Read more: https://t.co/KFo2JxssSx pic.twitter.com/3t178U852r — TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2026

So far, the Guthrie siblings have issued multiple appeals through videos. They said they are willing to pay a ransom for the return of their mother. They have even put up a whopping $1.2 million reward for anyone disclosing additional information which could help the case.

As per additional reports, both the FBI and local authorities have allegedly turned their attention to a vacant property near Nancy’s home. They believe that this might have been a preliminary staging area for the abduction.

On the other hand, first-hand evidence in the case has only been surveillance camera footage. It shows a masked intruder around Nancy’s home on the night of her disappearance. While his face was not visible, he was seen carrying a black backpack across his shoulders.

The disappearance case has not been closed as of now. However, the delay in finding Nancy Guthrie has led to growing public frustration with the case. Several critics have argued negligence and the mishandling of crucial evidence, which includes delayed crime scene security. Thus, there has been mounting pressure over the resolution of this case.