Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Case: Former FBI Agent Sheds Light on Challenges Investigators Might Face

Maureen O’Connell, who happens to be a retired Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent, pointed out a series of challenges that investigators are facing while reviewing the high-profile missing case of Nancy Guthrie.

In a conversation with News Nation’s senior national correspondent Brian Entin, O’Connell said that going through almost 10,000 video footages comes with its own setbacks.

Nancy’s daughter, Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has offered a $1 million reward for anyone who comes forward with strong leads. O’Connell believes it will be a strong motivation for someone to reveal information.

“A million dollars is a lot of money; that’s going to change someone’s world,” she said.

“When the amount went up to a million dollars, the heat went up a million degrees… This person is thinking about it, and the other person involved knows they’re thinking about it. So, the other side of that coin is there’s a million dollars on the table. They can get it,” O’Connell stated

Apparently, they can do it without being traced. They can pick it up in cash at a post office,” she added.

Day 19 in the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie and experts say the doorbell camera video still provides the best clues for solving the kidnapping. Mexican officials say they have no indication that Guthrie is in Mexico, and DNA recovered from her home is still being analyzed. pic.twitter.com/vWkZ0XWK3K — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) February 20, 2026

She also went on to say that she believes it was not a one-man job, and the people involved are now in a tough spot, waiting for the right moment to come clean.

O’Connell added, “If there’s more than one person involved in this, which I believe there is, they’re now in an air fryer, and it’s just who’s going to jump out first.”

It’s been five weeks since Nancy disappeared from her private residence in Tucson, Arizona, triggering an extensive investigation that involved the FBI.

Despite many labeling the case a cold one, O’Connell refuses to believe the same, especially because of the large reward money.

She revealed that it won’t be an easy case and needs lots of investigative work, posing a great challenge for law enforcement officials.

“There’s so much follow-up on any investigation, but one of this size and this importance, there’s a ton of follow-up. Everything from subpoenas to bank records to phone records to all the follow-up on all the footage that they’ve collected,” O’Connell said.

Could multiple perpetrators be responsible for Nancy Guthrie’s abduction? Retired FBI Special Agent Maureen O’Connell breaks down what we know and what it means Watch below, and subscribe: https://t.co/uNg3mq6mv8 pic.twitter.com/XMTvFCmIoe — MK True Crime (@mktruecrime) February 13, 2026

Much has happened since the news of Nancy’s disappearance first broke. Law enforcement officials found CCTV footage of a masked intruder attempting to break in on the night Nancy was abducted.

Nancy’s son-in-law was taken in for interrogation on suspicion of being involved and later released. Officials collected footage from neighbors within a two-mile radius.

As someone listed as a vulnerable adult, the police are unsure whether Nancy is still alive without her vital medications. However, the search for Savannah’s mother is still underway. She is hoping for closure, even if it means her mother has “gone home to the Lord that she loves.”