Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Case: Police Audio Reveals Abducted 84-Year-Old’s Life-Threatening Health Conditions

The high-profile case of Nancy Guthrie’s abduction has quite drawn significant public attention. The 84-year-old woman and mother of the Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie has not been found yet by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

With the investigation in full swing, it seems that officials have not found any concrete evidence or information which can help them locate the abducted woman. She was last seen on January 31 and the latest significant lead on the case is a disturbing visual of a masked man who stood at Nancy’s doorbell.

Preliminary signs, including blood marks found outside Nancy’s Arizona home indicate that she did not walk out the door of her own accord. Evidence points to the fact that she was forcefully taken from her home, making it a case of kidnapping and not a regular missing person case.

As the Guthrie family continues to plead with fans and viewers for any possible lead, there is one other thing that the family and investigators are extremely concerned about. It has come to light that Nancy suffered from some serious health conditions, which, if left without care, can cause serious damages. A recent police dispatch audio has shed more clarity on the matter, highlighting that Nancy actually requires constant medication for the ailments she has.

The clip detailed that the elderly woman has both high blood pressure and cardiac issues. She also happens to use a pacemaker, which indicates that her heart is not in the best condition.

Since the abductor has left all of Nancy’s belongings intact at her home, the Guthrie family believes that their mother has been kept without any medication. If she is left in the same state without daily medicine, her health could deteriorate rapidly.

As per health expert Frank LoVecchio, Nancy’s pacemaker has high chances of failing because of the lack of medicines. If there were any changes in her heart rhythm, it could not be reported to the cardiologist who could then monitor the pacemaker.

The physician, during an interview with Fox 10 Phoenix, further said that without consuming her daily medication for blood pressure and heart health, Nancy risks having a heart attack or a stroke. While the pacemaker would be helpful, it would not save her from the ailment.

Meanwhile, Savannah has chosen to step away from her hosting stints and has been focusing on being with her family. Investigators have interrogated every member of the Guthrie family in order to deduce any possible hints at locating Nancy at the earliest.

Through a number of social media posts on Instagram, Savannah has explained that she has no idea who or why someone took away their mother. She requested her viewers and social media users to pray for her mother’s wellbeing and speedy return to her home.

Savannah’s latest social media post read, “It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe. And I want to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it’s never too late […] to do the right thing.”

Meanwhile, the FBI recently found a hand glove, not too far away from Nancy’s Arizona house. Investigators believe the glove belongs to the masked man seen last on the security footage.