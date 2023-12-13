Joe Biden or Donald Trump, Senator Mitt Romney has it all clear. The 76-year-old recently discussed his concerns about the next presidential candidate and the consequences that will follow afterward. He said if the race is between the Republican front-runner and the 81-year-old Democrat, he might go for the latter.

In an interview with NBC's Meet the Press, Romney, a frequent critic of the former president, weighed in on Trump's recent remarks discussing authoritarianism. When Fox News host Sean Hannity asked the 77-year-old, "You're not going to be a dictator, are you​?" He responded, "I said no, no, no, other than day one. After that, I'm not a dictator," per HuffPost.

Romney said, "Donald Trump is kind of a human gumball machine, which is a thought or a notion [that] comes in, and it comes out of his mouth. There's not a lot of filter that goes on." He continued, "I do think you can look at his record as president, and particularly in the last months of his presidency."

He added that Trump's authoritarian speech is a reflection of his revengeful personality. "This is a dangerous approach," said Romney. "It's an authoritarian approach. That gives me far more concern than him playing to the crowd, as he did." However, he also said the former president spews unfiltered thoughts.

"He just says whatever," explained Romney. "I don't attach an enormous amount of impact to the particular words that come out and trying to evaluate each one of them." But he accepted a second term under Trump's presidency might be based on an act of vengeance and not on rationale.

He was then asked why he hasn't supported any other Republican candidates, aka, Trump's rivals in the 2024 presidential race. Romney said, "Well, because if I endorsed them, it would be the kiss of death," adding, "I'm not going to do that." When quizzed whom he'd vote for in a Biden-Trump rematch?

"Well, the Joe I would like to vote for is Joe Manchin," said Romney. However, when pressed further, whether that meant he wouldn't rule out voting for Biden, "I'm not gonna describe who I'll rule out other than President Trump." But, he argued that 'bad policy is something the country can address, but bad character is difficult to overcome.'

Meanwhile, apart from Biden and Trump, Romney considers former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley a strong contender in the 2024 presidential race. He said she's the "only one that has a shot" at beating the former president. "Nikki Haley, she's rising. It's a long shot on her part, but she's the one that has a shot. So we'll see," per The Hill.

However, he refused to endorse any other Republican candidates for the 2024 elections. "I'm not gonna be endorsing President Trump, obviously. I've made that very clear. Look, Chris Christie has done a terrific job so far," said Romney.

