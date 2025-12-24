White House Sparks Major Backlash With Donald Trump’s ‘Naughty List’ — Netizens Say, “Now Do the Epstein List”

The Trump administration is facing backlash for posting a controversial “naughty list,” featuring undocumented immigrants. Released through the official social media channels of White House, the video shows Donald Trump‘s silhouette seated by a crackling fireplace.

He is seen reading the names of the purported “illegal aliens” from a long scroll. Adding fuel to the fire, the video added calm ambient music in the background, taking the controversy to a whole new level.

Listed as “Lo-fi Criminal Illegal Alien Naughty List,” the clip was shared as “live” through the White House social media channels. The scroll included names of alleged undocumented offenders, including those facing charges of trafficking and homicide.

🎅🚨 BREAKING: Santa’s Naughty List — the WORST of the worst, Lo-fi edition. No coal. Just deportation. https://t.co/5SWVxgvZx1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 23, 2025

Released on December 23, 2025, the video has since garnered over 1 million views and mixed reactions from the viewers. In the caption, the official account wrote, “BREAKING: Santa’s Naughty List – the WORST of the worst, Lo-fi edition. No coal. Just deportation.”

“This is the best idea of the year. I would also add pictures of their faces and state where they were last seen,” wrote one MAGA supporter. Another added, “White House interns are having the time of their lives.” A third wrote, “Trump is Making Christmas Great Again.”

However, critics were not that forgiving. “Another unhinged post by the White House,” wrote one. Another voiced, “You guys have singlehandedly destroyed a country’s reputation 249 years in the making. Great work.”

Some even mentioned Epstein files and how Trump’s name was severely redacted from the recently release documents. “Now do the Epstein list,” wrote one user. Another critic pinned, “I heard you’re on Epstein’s naughty list.”

In the comment section, the White House added a list from the official website of Homeland Security. “The worst of the worst arrested this year thanks to President Trump,” the caption read.

🚨 Avoid the Nightmare Before Christmas! Self-deport voluntarily using the CBP Home app before Dec 31, 2025 — get up to $3,000, and have the opportunity to return the LEGAL way. pic.twitter.com/CytuLHMqqU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 23, 2025

The posted added, “Child M——–. R——. Murderers. These are just a few of the s——- here illegally who we have arrested thanks to President Trump.” Another separate White House X post mimicked the holiday classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. It featured a poster of Tim Burton’s 1993 masterpiece edited to the words “Self Deport Before Christmas.”

“Avoid the Nightmare Before Christmas! Self-deport voluntarily using the CBP Home app before December 31, 2025 – get up to $3,000, and have the opportunity to return the LEGAL way,” said the post.