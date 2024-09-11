Melania Trump Seemingly Floats Conspiracy Theory About Husband's Shooting: 'Can't Help But Wonder...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing.

Melania Trump has dropped the bombs on her perspectives as the former First Lady, and the most explosive is related to the attempted assassination of her husband, Donald Trump. Many think that the ex-FLOTUS has pushed a conspiracy theory behind the former President's death-defying contact with bullets during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as per HuffPost.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

The former model has shared her doubts about what really went on during the Republican nominee's now-infamous campaign rally. Her memoir, Melania, which is set to hit the stores on October 8, has an exclusive take by Trump's third wife on the widely covered shooting incident. A teaser of the same was shared by Melania on X (formerly known as Twitter). According to The Hollywood Reporter, she says in the video, "The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible, distressing experience. Now, the silence around it feels heavy." Adding on, she shared, "I can’t help but wonder, why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to the story and we need to uncover the truth."

In the new black and white video, Melania also opened up about what inspired her to release the memoir ahead of the upcoming presidential elections. "Writing this memoir has been a deeply personal and reflective journey for me. As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts. I believe it is important to share my perspective — the truth," she said.

My beautiful, classy wife, Melania Trump, demands answers for the failed a*sa*sination attempt on my life, by the registered Democrat and hardcore Democrat voter, Thomas Matthew Crooks. There is a cover-up by the Harris-Biden regime and the corrupt DOJ and FBI! WE NEED ANSWERS… https://t.co/f5EdKIvPaS — Donald J. Trump — Truth Social Parody (@trumptsparody) September 10, 2024

It's worth noting that several conspiracy theories have gained a lot of traction in the aftermath of the Butler event. Numerous speculations surfaced about how the shooter—who was later shot to death—was able to defy the hawk-eyed Secret Service agents in the first place.

Theories are abundant on the internet, with some extreme ones claiming President Joe Biden was behind the shooting by the now-deceased Thomas Matthew Crooks, as per People. Numerous other people even called the shooting a hoax, saying it was orchestrated by the Trump campaign to gain the sympathy of voters amid the legal troubles of the ex-president. However, there isn't sufficient evidence to lend credibility to either of these two theories.

Nonetheless, Melania's addressing the matter is also unique and rare as she generally stays away from voicing her political opinions. As such, her direct acknowledgment, and apparent doubt, at the shooting incident ahead of her memoir's release has jolted her fans who are eager to know and read more about the Slovenian. The 54-year-old mother of one also expressed her fear previously when she first came across the news, calling Crooks a 'monster' that tried to 'ring out Donald's passion.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melania Trump (@melaniatrump)

The memoir, according to Skyhorse Publishing, will not only explore the incident but also about Melania's younger days and childhood in Slovenia. The book will also shed light on how she met the Apprentice star during her visit to the US for a modeling assignment and what was the turning point of her life.

