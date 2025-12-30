Ivana Trump’s ‘Best Friend’ Approached Donald Trump — What Happened Next Was ‘Very Embarrassing’

According to one participant on Members Only: Palm Beach, another star of the show, Gale Brophy, had once approached Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort but ended up being escorted away by security. While Trump does not feature in the show, there are frequent mentions of his Mar-a-Lago property.

As reported by the Irish Star, “The reality series follows wealthy women who live in Palm Beach, one of the world’s most exclusive areas, as they navigate its cutthroat social scene. Palm Beach boasts some legendary members-only clubs, including Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.”

In one recent episode, Brophy referred to the luxurious Trump property and claimed she had competed against Trump for the ownership of the property. She also mentioned that Ivana Trump, the late wife of Donald Trump, was one of her “best friends.”

However, another main participant, Taja Abitbol, expressed her doubts about Brophy’s claims. She said Brophy was allegedly escorted away by U.S. Secret Service agents when she approached Trump at his own residence.

She said, “All I know is that Gale almost got escorted out by the Secret Service because we saw Trump walking by, and she went over to him and she said, ‘Do you remember me?’ He obviously, clearly did not remember her even though she claims she was bidding against him for Mar-A-Lago.”

Talking to Newsweek, Abitbol said that the incident had occurred during Rosalyn Yellin’s birthday party which was held at Mar-a-Lago. As Trump entered and the women were leaving, Brophy allegedly approached Trump, saying, “There’s my friend Donald Trump,” while she mentioned again that she had competed against him for buying Mar-A-Lago.

Abitbol added, “The Secret Service had to push her away, and it was very embarrassing.”

She said the entire incident involving Brophy was “just unbelievable. Unreal.” Besides talking about Brophy, Abitbol also talked about the show itself to Irish Star, saying that they have to follow a number of rules like “Don’t show your shoulders at the same time as your knees.” She then also added that given the sheer number of rules to follow, she often “can’t even keep track of all the rules that they have.”

Abitbol also talked about the show and how it is different from the Real Housewives franchise or Hulu’s The Kardashians, saying, “Well, I think that it is very elevated… Really what sets us apart is because we’re just so different. I think that’s the beauty of it, that we are all so different, yet we are a sisterhood.”

Neither Brophy nor Trump has commented on Abitbol’s claims, which remain unconfirmed.