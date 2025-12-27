Zelenskyy Heads to Mar-a-Lago as Trump Turns Palm Beach Into Global Power Hub

Mar-a-Lago never misses a chance to establish itself as the world’s most unlikely diplomatic hotspot. This weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to step into South Florida for a meeting with the US President, Donald Trump. Not to mention that, this has added another member to the high-profile list of foreign figures who have made the pilgrimage to Trump’s Palm Beach estate.

According to the White House, Zelenskyy will meet with Trump on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Palm Beach, and it has become a pattern that both of Trump’s presidencies have become familiar with. Though it isn’t confirmed if the meeting will take place in the office or not, a fact remains that Trump has repeatedly tried converting Mar-a-Lago into an alternative power center and has mixed global politics with resort-style exclusivity.

Trump and Zelenskyy will meet at 3pm on Sunday in Palm Beach, FL (at Mar-a-Lago) per the schedule just released by the White House pic.twitter.com/jHtAzVkIBL — Sara Cook (@saraecook) December 27, 2025

The pattern is prevalent since the initial presidency of Donald Trump, where he always preferred hosting foreign leaders on his own turf rather than just restricting the meet at his office in Washington. And Palm Beach has become the place. Serious geo-political discussions have become the new normal here, alongside lavish dinners, and of course, golf outings.

Keeping one of the earliest as well as most significant visits on account, which came in 2017, when former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to Mar-a-Lago that too in a serious situation with North Korean nuclear missile tests taking place. The picture of Trump and Abe conferring came to light at the Florida estate, which clearly reflected that Mar-a-Lago was no ordinary private club.

JUST IN: Zelensky Demands a 60-Day Ceasefire To Hold a Referendum on Peace Plan, as He Flies to Mar-a-Lago To Meet Trump pic.twitter.com/RUc5pWjiUx — CONSTITUTIONAL PATRIOT🇺🇸 (@Frankperrewar) December 27, 2025

Not to mention that the most famous international visit during the initial presidential term of Donald Trump was with the Chinese president. The visit attracted tons of people, with people coming down the street to either support or protest. And it is fair to say that, since then, Mar-a-Lago established itself as a stage for headline-grabbing diplomacy. And then when Trump left the office, this pattern still didn’t break, it continued to attract global personalities, who came to meet the former President, and also recognized his influence on American politics as well as international affairs.

Argentine President Javier Milei made a visit to Palm Beach within the past year, underscoring Trump’s appeal among right-leaning leaders abroad. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also traveled to meet Trump in July 2024. That visit was particularly notable, as Netanyahu met separately with then-President Joe Biden and Trump before delivering a major address to Congress, signaling Trump’s continued relevance on the world stage.