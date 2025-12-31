Donald Trump Caught on Hot Mic Complaining About His Worst Moment of 2025 — And It Wasn’t the Epstein Scandal

President Donald Trump has been influential worldwide since entering politics and winning the 2016 election. His second term, which began in January, has attracted significant media coverage and mixed reactions.

At 79, Trump has been quite confident with his administration and his stern policies that have changed the political landscape of America. Despite brutal criticism, Trump has moved forward with his immigration policies, extended aid to countries at war, and worked to advocate for world peace.

Naturally, for a man like Trump, who’s outspoken, straightforward, and allegedly radical, almost to the point of being accused of narcissism by his own niece and psychologist Mary Trump, he wants his efforts to be rewarded.

According to The Daily Beast, he believed his conflict resolution efforts deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025. He claims to be a peacemaker, bringing solidarity to countries such as Russia-Ukraine and India-Pakistan. “I deserve it,” he said.

Trump congratulates himself on being a self-proclaimed man of peace: “I do not think any president has ever ended a war. One war. I did eight of them.” @Acyn (October 2025)pic.twitter.com/paLMNvrJg3 — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) December 24, 2025

In June 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Blue Room in the White House and met the 79-year-old Trump. During this visit, he handed Trump a printed copy of the Nobel Peace Prize nomination letter addressed to the committee.

Despite this momentum, on October 10, 2025, Trump lost the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuela’s opposition leader María Corina Machado. The award ceremony took place that day at Oslo City Hall in Norway.

On October 8, the White House celebrated Donald Trump’s announcement of a landmark Israel‑Hamas peace deal, touting him as “The Peace President” as calls mounted for him to win the prestigious title. Alas, that did not happen!

While everyone seemed to think that Trump took the loss with a strong spirit and moved on, he was recently caught on a hot microphone expressing frustration that he had not received a Nobel Peace Prize, complaining that his role in brokering international peace efforts has gone largely unrecognized.

🚨 HOT MIC MOMENT 🚨 President Donald Trump caught venting to Benjamin Netanyahu: “Do I get credit for it? No. They gave the Nob— I did 8 of them. India and Pakistan. I did 8 of them. And I’ll tell you the rest of it.” Read between the lines.

Backroom peace deals. Conflicts… pic.twitter.com/K9zNbSFbJi — ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump 🇺🇸 (@BarronTNews_) December 29, 2025

The moment occurred during a private lunch at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and their respective delegations, where discussions focused on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire. The President believed that he had prevented conflicts by threatening steep economic penalties.

“I stopped wars,” Trump said, referencing disputes he claimed to have resolved by warning countries of “200 percent tariffs.” He then added, “Do I get credit for it? No. They gave the Nobel – …” he said as he stopped abruptly and turned his glance towards the media.

He referred to his role in resolving eight conflicts, including involvement in the India-Pakistan war that began on May 7, 2025, after India launched missile strikes in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. During that attack, terrorists allegedly backed by Pakistan stormed a village, asked residents about their religion, and killed 26 people.

The US President Donald Trump has claimed credit for ending eight wars, but not all peace deals have survived, while, in some, his role was marginal. So, which wars has Trump claimed to have stopped? And have the truce deals survived? https://t.co/5HTD5BD6Mk pic.twitter.com/rxhc3ISOKD — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 9, 2025

Trump has repeatedly credited himself with resolving eight international conflicts, including the recent 12-day war between Israel and Iran; however, several of the conflicts he cites — including disputes involving Cambodia, Rwanda, and Congo.

Meanwhile, Trump had spent much of the year pursuing the Nobel Peace Prize, with several allies, including Prime Minister Netanyahu. Mary Trump has publicly analyzed Trump’s constant need for attention as a trauma response owing to his father, Fred Trump’s, strict upbringing. Speaking on her show, ‘Mary Trump Live,’ the clinical psychologist described his father as a “patriarchal, authoritarian sociopath.”

A few days after the Nobel Peace Prize announcement in October 2025, the Richard Nixon Foundation presented Trump with its Architect of Peace Award. Subsequently, FIFA President Gianni Infantino awarded Trump a newly created “FIFA Peace Prize.”