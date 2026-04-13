Melania Trump Absent From Bettina Anderson’s Lavish Bridal Shower

It doesn’t get bigger than a bridal shower for Donald Trump’s future daughter-in-law, with the upscale celebration being held at the Mar-a-Lago estate. However, one person was notably absent from celebrating Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s upcoming nuptials — Melania Trump.

People reported that the First Lady did not attend the Sunday event, even though several Trump family members attended. Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump showed their support for their brother’s future wife, and even Trump’s ex-wife, Marla Maples showed up at the high-profile event.

However, Melania skipped the bridal shower and her absence was noted among those who attended. While she maintains a low public profile, and save for her recent public speech denying any ties to Jeffrey Epstein, she rarely makes an appearance at events. However her non-attendance did stand out at this particular function particularly as it was a family event.

Bettina Anderson hosted a lavish pre-wedding party at Mar-a-Lago, with Donald Trump Jr. also in attendance ✨ Looks like that White House wedding might not be too far off 👀 pic.twitter.com/xssW42asvs — HouseOfVanity (@HouseOfVanity88) April 13, 2026

As for Melania’s absence, this is one of several events that have raised eyebrows. Earlier this year, Trump’s children skipped the premiere of Melania, and Don Jr. later hosted a rival afterparty after the event. Melania also reportedly snubbed Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric Trump and apparently didn’t invite them to Barron Trump’s 20th birthday earlier this year, with only Tiffany reportedly attending.

Mar-a-Lago once again hosted the lavish celebration as eyes were focused on Anderson before her wedding to Don Trump Jr that some described as carefully staged. One source said that the “shower was gorgeous” and decked out in florals, where guests felt free to move from the main dining area. “The event was held mostly inside and was lovely but there were guests hanging outside some of the time,” they explained. The menu focused on crowd-pleasers while still maintaining a light, easy refinement. Dishes like burrata salad, chicken roulade, and mixed berries made the cut. And serving as a centerpiece, was a large mint-green cake. The guests didn’t walk away empty handed either, reportedly leaving with swag bags filled with luxury products.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just announced from the White House that Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are officially engaged and planning to get married. Yes, this was announced at the White House. America, 2025. pic.twitter.com/ptpOjIRBbu — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 16, 2025

Anderson and Trump Jr. are set to tie the knot after announcing their engagement in December at the White House. Traditionally, Trump family nuptials are held at Mar-a-Lago, but they are potentially looking at the White House as a wedding option. An insider revealed, “This would set them up for future political roles, whether Don Jr. goes after the presidency or something else.”

This won’t be the first time that the White House has hosted a wedding, with the most recent being former President Joe Biden’s granddaughter. Naomi Biden and Peter Neal said their “I dos” in 2022 on the South Lawn on the White House. These weddings are historically significant because they are so rare, and it would be a chance for the Trumps to be part of something special.

However, in order for Don Jr. and Anderson to have the wedding at the White House, the East Wing would need to be refinished. And as a federal judge has temporarily stopped the project, the building would need to be completed before it becomes a possibility for them to even consider it.

In the meantime, guests were taken by Anderson with one gushing, “She is stunning, graceful, gracious and eager to please.” They added, “She will follow Don to the ends of the earth. That is their dynamic.” As for the family, another source stated, “Whatever role is expected of Bettina now that she is marrying into America’s current royalty, she will do it well.”