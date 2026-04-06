Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s Potential White House Wedding Venue Sparks Backlash

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson may be considering the White House as their wedding venue. And not only would it be the start of their union as husband and wife, but insiders say it could also carry political significance.

According to People, the couple are already weighing their options when it comes to where they will exchange vows even though they only got engaged in December. Traditionally, the Trump family has preferred celebrating their big events at Mar-a-Lago, but this time around, it seems as if the White House is “on the radar.”

A source explained that there may be a strategic reason for them to tie the knot in Washington D.C. “This would set them up for future political roles, whether Don Jr. goes after the Presidency or something else,” they said, alluding to the fact that the couple are considering all angles.

Donald Trump Jr. and his bride-to-be, Bettina Anderson, could say their “I dos” at the White House, RadarOnline can reveal, which could lead to future political roles for the couple. Read more: https://t.co/PfGgAdVeqO pic.twitter.com/lw4yEZGGzI — Radar Online (@radar_online) April 5, 2026

Trump Jr. and Anderson’s plans may never come to fruition because of all the legal complications surrounding the White House at the moment. Currently, the couple is reportedly thinking about using the East Wing ballroom as their venue, but the project was halted because of a legal battle. A federal judge has recently ruled that to continue working on the ballroom, Congress may first need to approve it because Trump is not the “owner” of the building.

“The ballroom probably has to be finished,” another insider stated, noting that in a case like this timing will be critical. It will be difficult to plan a wedding around a venue that may not be completed in time.

This is most certainly not the first time that a wedding has taken place at the White House. Former President Joe Biden’s granddaughter got married on the South Lawn in 2022. Now it seems as if the Trump family, who are happy with Anderson, are also weighing their options, as Trump is also pleased with his son’s choice. The source said, “The President is happy with the way Bettina looks, and wants his son to be satisfied in his next mate.”

While the Trumps may be looking forward to a potential wedding at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, netizens have come out in droves to voice their opinions. And most of them were not pleased by the possibility.

Donald Trump Jr eyeing White House as possible wedding venue: report

A federal judge ruled the president needs congressional approval to continue his White House ballroom project pic.twitter.com/1JUpmpPD5I — Simo Saadi (@Simo7809957085) April 5, 2026

One person compared the Presidential family to mobsters. They wrote, “How DARE those mobsters consider the WH after that convicted mob boss illegally tore down the East Wing of the PEOPLE’S HOUSE?!” A second penned, “‘Future political roles’? As if getting married at the WH will help him get elected? That is absolutely hilarious.”

Another commenter was concerned about who would fund the nuptials. They stated, “The Bidens paid for it. Do you seriously believe the Trumps will pay for any of this?”

A fourth pointed out, “Nothing says “keeping it classy” like Orange Jr. planning his third engagement party at a $400 million taxpayer-gifted ballroom built on the rubble of the White House East Wing, because nothing says romance like demolishing a historic landmark so you have somewhere to do the chicken dance.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”

Ultimately, Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson will do what serves them best as they start their future together. But unless Congress approves the new wing, they may need to wait or potenially change their venue altogether.