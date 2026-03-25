Trump’s Lavish Mar-a-Lago Menu Sparks Outrage Amid Rising Gas Prices and Affordability Tensions

The party was in full swing at a fundraising dinner at Mar-a-Lago. And while guests undoubtedly enjoyed the best of the best at Donald Trump’s Florida home, photos from the event have led to some outrageous comments online. Most of the attacks stem from people pointing to the luxury dining experience amid the country’s rising economic strain.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the fundraiser was held in Palm Beach, where individual ticket prices were reportedly priced at $1,500 each. The event was a multi-course dinner with a menu that soon had tags wagging on social media.

The entrée consisted of a yellow-and-red endive salad with Gruyère cheese and a citrus-and-nut vinaigrette. Sliced beef filet, truffle potatoes, sautéed scallions, and other vegetables made up the main course. Partygoers could feast on double chocolate cake with dark chocolate glaze and vanilla ice cream for dessert. The pudding was called “Trump Chocolate Cake,” and this little label would also be a source of contention across social media pages.

Menu shows beef being served at Mar-a-Lago amid rising prices pic.twitter.com/ZrUreWXSQc — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 20, 2026

The images showed the lavish food, the gold walls, glitzy decor, and sparkling ambience. Instead of evoking praise, people were soon asking questions about the affordability crisis, rising costs, and tariff concerns.

Americans are currently grappling with higher living costs and uncertainty due to the conflict Iran, as well as the government shutdown in the U.S. Gas prices have increased considerably due to Middle East tensions, and the shutdown where TSA agents are not even being paid. Things are also not looking positive as JD Vance recently warned of a “rough road ahead” as fuel costs continue to increase.

Netizens pointed out the opulence at Mar-a-Lago with its gold-accented interiors and decor, versus the everyday affordability struggles that many citizens are currently facing. They thought the photos were tone-deaf in the midst of many people’s economic woes. “Keeping the peasants in their place,” a person noted.

The dessert also didn’t help to sweeten their tongues, in fact it fanned the flames. Netizens mocked the cake, as someone said that Trump was “naming chocolate cake after himself.” They also pointed out the inequality in the way some people live versus those who are now feeling the crunch. As one user put it, “Let them eat Trump Chocolate Cake.”

Host: The economic costs of wars are proving to be an even heavier anchor around Trump’s neck. A 29% collapse in approval on what used to be his strong suit, the economy. pic.twitter.com/6L0qfIgTpL — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 25, 2026

Many commenters also voiced their concerns about equality, and how they thought wealthy people celebrated even during economic strain. A social media poster put it this way, “That’s because they got rich on tariff money while we can’t afford beef.” There seemed to be a disconnect as the affordability crisis affects so many people.

This is not the first time that Trump’s private club has citizens fuming about the decadent parties thrown at inappropriate times. A few months ago, Mar-a-Lago threw a bash hours after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti. And in November 2025, they also threw a ball during the longest government shutdown in history.

Many of Trump supporters understood that the event was a fundraising initiative, and could therefore justify the expense. But, too many people thought that the excessive display of wealth and excess showed that optics matter.