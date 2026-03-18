Vance Warns of ‘Rough Road Ahead’ as Gas Prices Rise

Vice President JD Vance said that Americans face a tough time ahead as gas prices rise during the Iran war. He insisted that this spike won’t last and promised that the Trump administration will announce measures within days to help. He made the comments while speaking at a manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

“We know they’re up, and we know that people are hurting because of it,” Vance stated. He told reporters the administration would introduce “a couple of things” within 24 to 48 hours to tackle fuel costs, adding that the next few weeks could be tough but calling the increase a “temporary blip.”

He also claimed that gas prices were high during Biden’s Presidency and higher than they are now at certain points under the former President. He also claimed that other countries are feeling the gas price hike more due to the U.S energy infrastructure.

JD Vance: “Yeah — we’ve got a rough road ahead of us for the next few weeks, but it’s temporary” (Note the complete silence from the audience 😬) pic.twitter.com/sNIZQAp6d7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2026

Reuters reported that Vance and Energy Secretary Chris Wright are set to meet Thursday with the American Petroleum Institute as the White House explores options to stabilize energy markets.

The rise in prices follows a quick escalation in the Middle East. Reuters noted that oil markets rose after Iran’s Pars gas field was struck, marking the first reported attacks on Iran’s Gulf energy infrastructure. Meanwhile, threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route, have intensified pressure on global energy supplies and driven crude prices higher.

Gasoline prices have climbed quickly. Reuters reported Tuesday that the U.S. national average price for gasoline surpassed $3.75 a gallon for the first time since October 2023, according to GasBuddy data.

The same report stated that retail prices had increased about 84 cents a gallon since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran at the end of February, while U.S. crude futures went from $67.02 a barrel to $96.16 during that time. AP reported Wednesday that AAA set the national average for regular gasoline at over $3.84 a gallon, up from $2.98 before the February 28 attack.

JD Vance offers some cold comfort: “As much as we’ve gotta focus on gas prices down, the reality is overseas they’re feeling it far worse than we do” pic.twitter.com/a8fF9cleEX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2026

Vance’s comments come as the administration tries to manage the political and economic fallout from rising fuel costs. Reuters reported that the White House knows that increasing prices at the pump could hurt Republicans ahead of the November midterm elections, as the party aims to retain both chambers of Congress.

The administration has also acted to show it is taking steps, with AP reporting that the White House is waiving Jones Act shipping requirements for 60 days and that the International Energy Agency has promised to release emergency oil stocks.

Still, relief might not come quickly, as AP noted that analysts say it takes time for new supplies to reach consumers since refineries purchase crude in advance. The report also mentioned that spring demand and the seasonal switch to costlier summer-blend gasoline are adding to the strain.

Even though U.S. fuel inventories remain relatively strong, Reuters indicated that domestic pump prices continue to track a tighter global market influenced by war and shipping risks.

Many consumers have lashed out at gas prices, especially those who rely on their cars to get to and from work. This comes after polling showed that Americans felt the cost of living was too high before the Iran conflict, leaving even some of Trump’s most loyal supporters questioning their loyalty.