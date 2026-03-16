Trump Says He’s ‘Not Concerned At All’ About Rising Gas Prices

Donald Trump dismissed concerns that rising gas prices could affect the GOP’s chances in the midterm elections. He insisted that as soon as the Iran war ends, the prices would hit “lower than they were before.” His comments follow last week’s statement that high oil prices would make the United States “a lot of money.”

In an interview with NBC News on Saturday, Trump said of gas prices, “I think they’ll go lower than they were before, and I had them at record lows.” He added, “There’s so much oil, gas — there’s so much out there, but you know, it’s being clogged up a little bit. It’ll be unclogged very soon.”

When asked whether he was worried about the GOP’s midterm results, the POTUS said, “I’m not concerned at all.” He added. “The only thing I want to do is make sure that Iran can never be the bully of the Middle East again.”

Trump on gas prices: The prices are gonna come tumbling down as soon as it’s over in Iran and it’s gonna be over pretty quickly pic.twitter.com/LSSRvzfTbv — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 16, 2026

Trump did not specify when the conflict would end, as the joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran were already on its third week. Meanwhile, his Energy Secretary Chris Wright also echoed the President on Sunday. Wright said that there’s “a very good chance” that the gas prices could hit below $3 per gallon in “a few more weeks.”

He told NBC, “Americans are feeling it right now. Americans will feel it for a few more weeks.” He noted that once the war is over, “we’ll go to a world more abundant in energy, more affordable in energy, and less risky for American soldiers and commerce in the Middle East.”

According to The Mirror US, when the strikes on Iran began, gas was averaging $2.94 a gallon in the United States. However, on Saturday, it hit $3.66, which is a 22-month high.

Meanwhile, last week, Donald Trump, who otherwise pledged to bring down the prices of gas, cheered the high oil prices. “The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money,” he wrote on Truth Social.

BREAKING: Americans will face higher gas prices for a “few weeks,” per Energy Sec. Chris Wright. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) March 15, 2026

“BUT, of far greater interest and importance to me as President, is stopping an evil Empire, Iran, from having Nuclear Weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World. I won’t ever let that happen!” he added.

According to The Mirror, Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed to maintain control of the Strait of Hormuz, which is a crucial choke point for oil tankers. On Sunday, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that it is still not safe for ships. However, “one of the objectives at the end of this conflict” is about making the Strait of Hormuz safe for tankers.