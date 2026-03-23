Trump Reportedly Rejects Deal to End Shutdown and Restore TSA Pay

President Donald Trump privately turned down a proposal that would have reopened most of the Department of Homeland Security and restored pay for tens of thousands of Transportation Security Administration workers, according to multiple reports published Monday. This decision prolongs a shutdown fight that has already disrupted airport operations across the country.

The proposal, outlined by The Daily Beast and The Wall Street Journal, would have funded DHS agencies except for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It would allow TSA employees to receive pay again while Republicans pursued separate action on ICE through the budget reconciliation process.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune supported the idea in discussions with Democrats, but Trump rejected it. He instead tied any agreement to the passage of his SAVE America Act.

Reuters also reported that Trump urged Republicans not to reach a funding deal on DHS until Democrats approved the voting bill. This bill would require proof of citizenship for voter registration applicants. The measure lacks the 60 votes needed to pass in the Senate, where Republicans hold 53 seats.

COLLINS: Who’s idea was it to put ICE in airports? TRUMP: Mine. That was like the paperclip. Do you know the story of the paperclip? 182 years ago a man discovered the paperclip. It was so simple. And everybody that looked it thought, ‘Why didn’t I think of that?’ ICE was my… pic.twitter.com/iAdv3z7SC3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026

The funding lapse for DHS started on Friday, 13 February 2026, leaving thousands of TSA officers working without pay as spring travel increased. Reuters reported that absenteeism has risen, prompting the administration to send ICE personnel to airports for crowd control and other support tasks.

Officials told Reuters that these agents were not being sent for immigration enforcement at security checkpoints. Business Insider reported that more than 400 TSA officers have resigned since the shutdown began, while People mentioned that travelers in Atlanta have faced security waits of up to three hours during the spring break rush. The administration’s temporary staffing plan for airports has faced criticism because ICE officers do not conduct standard TSA screening duties.

Trump revealed his stance in a Truth Social post cited by Reuters and other outlets, stating he did not believe “any deal should be made” until lawmakers approved the SAVE America Act. Reuters reported that Trump also urged Republicans to stay in Washington through the Easter period and hinted at scrapping the Senate filibuster to advance the bill.

New footage shows ICE agents detaining a mother traveling with her young daughter at San Francisco International Airport. Witnesses repeatedly yelled “I don’t know who you are” as agents refused to show ID. What has America become?

pic.twitter.com/pGuZ1fBqbR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 23, 2026

The dispute goes beyond TSA funding. Democrats have called for changes to immigration enforcement policy before agreeing to new DHS funding, while Trump and many Senate Republicans have insisted on using the shutdown fight to push election-related legislation and other priorities.

The workaround proposal rejected by Trump was seen within the GOP as a way to ease the travel crisis without conceding the immigration battle, according to The Daily Beast and The Wall Street Journal. However, Trump opposed any deal that temporarily excluded ICE and cautioned Republicans against making an agreement with Democrats.

With the Senate approaching its planned recess and the shutdown nearing six weeks, there was no sign on Monday of an immediate breakthrough. Airport staffing issues continued to grow, and the political deadlock over DHS funding remained unresolved.