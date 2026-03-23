Trump Targets Democrats While Promoting Save America Act and Voting Rules

President Donald Trump, while speaking to the press on March 21, talked a great deal about the Save America Act. When asked what the chances were of the act being passed in the Senate, Trump said,

“Well, it seems to be uh doing okay. It’s voter ID. It’s you have to have citizenship to vote. And I’m hearing very good things. I mean, I was hearing negative things because the Democrats are all against voter ID. They’re all against citizenship to vote.”

He then shifted his focus to the transgender issue and added, “They’re against transgender. You know, they have they like the transgender thing with mutilation of your children (…) We added (…) two little elements. No men in women’s sports, right? You know that. We added that. And when you add them all up, whether you take four or five, I think they’re all 95 to 99% issues.”

He then added that while it seems the Save America Act should pass easily, they do need Democratic votes.

The president then criticized Democrats, saying,

“They don’t want to approve voter ID because they cheat. They don’t want to approve citizenship. In other words, we want to have citizenship in order to vote. You have to prove your citizenship.”

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He then added, “Democrats don’t want to do that. You know why? Because they want to cheat.” Trump’s accusations that Democrats want to cheat in elections are not new. He has previously made similar allegations and has also accused former President Joe Biden of winning by unfair means.

It is important to note that none of Trump’s comments about election rigging when Biden was elected have been backed up by any facts. Yet, the president has continued to raise these claims despite a lack of supporting evidence.

After talking about the Save America Act, Trump drew the journalists’ attention to the White House Ballroom, another controversial and nightly criticized project of the President.

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Speaking about the scale of the project, the president said, “It’s going to be the greatest ballroom anywhere in the world. Nothing like it. And they just started today, one of the biggest pours of concrete ever seen in Washington, D.C.”

“I love the sound of pile drivers.”

As Trump himself pointed out, Melania Trump is not a big fan of the project, though that has not affected Trump’s determination to move forward with it.

The Save America Act has been criticized by Democrats because it might lead to discrimination in the voting process. With Trump’s confidence in the act being passed, it now remains to be seen what ultimately happens regarding the bill.