Donald Trump’s East Wing Ballroom Project Faces Scathing Criticism

Donald Trump’s plan to remodel the historic White House East Wing ballroom met with significant criticism when the project first began. However, that did not stop the president from carrying out his plans, leading to the demolition of a historically significant piece of architecture.

Now the ballroom project is set to receive final approval from a government commission that oversees planning for federal buildings. Given the nature of the project, it has received more than 32,000 public comments, many of them strongly criticizing and opposing the construction.

The National Capital Planning Commission is scheduled to take a final vote on the project Thursday. Since Trump demolished the East Wing last October, approval of the project has been placed on a fast track.

NEW this AM: Public discontent with the White House East Wing renovation unlikely to delay @NCPCgov approval later this week. The commission received more than 32k comments mostly “in opposition to the project.” https://t.co/3wOe4DRC5v — Arden Farhi (@ArdenFarhi) March 3, 2026

Among the tens of thousands of comments urging the commission to reject the construction, common themes included the “Trumpification” of the White House and fears that the ballroom represented “authoritarian self-aggrandizement.” However, since Trump has filled the NCPC commission with his loyalists since returning to office, it seems unlikely that these concerns about the ballroom being an atrocious piece of construction will be heeded.

Earlier this week, the NCPC executive director published a recommendation to “(approve) the preliminary and final site and building plans for the East Wing Modernization Project located on the grounds of the White House.” This indicates that the project is highly likely to move forward, regardless of opposing views.

If the project receives NCPC approval on Thursday, further attempts to stop construction would require court intervention. As part of the NCPC review process, a public comment period is required, and more than 32,000 submissions from across the country have expressed opinions. Most comments strongly object to the president’s ballroom plans, using words such as “cheap,” “gaudy,” “ostentatious,” “obscene,” “garish,” “disgusting,” “glitzy,” “hideous,” “vulgar,” “low class,” and even describing it as a “soulless hotel conference space.”

One commentator, identifying herself as a Washington, D.C.–area resident, said she has lived there for a long time and opined that Trump’s construction of the ballroom would essentially be a “replica of his ‘gold-plated lifestyle.’”

Another commentator added that the way the construction has been planned “not only demeans the building’s balance but also creates an imbalance in the presentation of what America is about, undermining principles of equality and humility established by the founding fathers.”

Kate Schwennsen, former national president of the American Institute of Architects, also weighed in, saying, “If any of my previous students had submitted the proposed Ballroom addition to the White House as currently designed, I would have given them a failing grade.”

It is clear that both the general public and professionals with authority in the field view the ballroom project as a poor idea. However, Trump, in his signature style, has chosen to ignore these opinions. With NCPC and other key positions filled with his loyalists, it is now highly likely that the project will proceed despite the widespread criticism.