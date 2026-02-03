Trump Brags About “Much Anticipated” White House Ballroom, Gets Trolled – Netizens Call It His ‘Ego Project’

The White House renovations have become the fulcrum around which many of the controversies have coalesced, especially when it comes to the reconstruction of the controversial Ballroom. Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social, calling the White House Ballroom “The Greatest of its kind ever built.”

Trump began his Truth Social post with these words: “This beautiful building will be, when complete, the much-anticipated White House Ballroom — The Greatest of its kind ever built!”

In his post, the US President wrote, “It is a rendering from the Treasury Building, directly across the street, and replaces the very small, dilapidated, and rebuilt many times, East Wing, with a magnificent New East Wing, consisting of a glorious Ballroom that has been asked for by Presidents for over 150 years. Being an identical height and scale, it is totally in keeping with our historic White House.”

“This is the first rendering shown to the Public. If you notice, the North Wall is a replica of the North Facade of the White House, shown at the right-hand side of the picture. This space will serve our Country well for, hopefully, Centuries into the future,” Trump signed off the post with these words.

The Ballroom has been controversial for multiple reasons. For starters, it has reportedly crossed the whopping budget of $ 400 million. Secondly, there has been debate about taxpayers’ money being used for the renovations. However, Trump claims that the ballroom has been exclusively funded by private donors. In addition to that, for the renovation of the ballroom, the entire East Wing of the White House was demolished. Netizens flagged all these issues in the comments section.

“I’d rather have my grocery and health insurance costs lower,” an X user wrote. “Doesn’t look much like a house,” a second complained. A third wrote, “Turning the White House into a personal monument while the country is on fire feels perfectly on brand. Nobody asked for a ballroom; they asked for a functioning government, but somehow the ego project always comes first.”

Many users addressed Trump’s “glorious Ballroom that has been asked for by Presidents for over 150 years” claim and wrote in response. “I’m fairly old and can’t recall even one President ever saying what we need is a ballroom,” read one. A second comment echoed, “I’m 73 yrs old, and in my lifetime, I’ve never heard of any president wanting an enormous ballroom built next to the White House. Liar!”

Here’s a quick look at what the comments section looked like. “Just make it stop, please,” an X user wrote. “Ridiculous waste of taxpayers’ money,” read another remark. Another netizen commented, “That is so ugly.”

Schooling Trump, another netizen added, “The thing every American cares about. A ballroom they will never see.” Another user dropped a comment that read, “Hideous, just like its designer.” Adding to that, a user commented, “The only one anticipating this is him (as in Trump).”

The controversy surrounding Trump’s White House makeovers refuses to die. It began with the Ballroom. His gold dash additions to the Lincoln Bathroom, and a gilded label at the entrance of the Oval Office, the Presidential Walk of Fame, also garnered a negative response from a section of the Internet lately.