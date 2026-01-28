Melania Trump Mocked for East Wing Comments, Seems Unaware Of Donald Trump’s Ballroom

First Lady Melania Trump is excited about the release of her documentary, and in an interview, she revealed her ignorance of what is happening in the White House.

While speaking to Fox News, Melania was asked why her documentary is important to her and she replied, “Because the story was never told before. So the audience will see me, how I manage my business, my philanthropy, family, preparation for the inauguration.”

Trump added, “… and also for establishing the East Wing for the White House.”

Melania Trump says the film about her shows how worked on “establishing the East Wing of the White House” (who wants to tell her … ) pic.twitter.com/KjeE9zxAzf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2026

Viewers were confused about the last part of Melania Trump’s response, making it seem that she is unaware that her husband demolished the historic East Wing of the White House in October 2025, to make way for Donald Trump’s eye-watering $300 million ballroom.

One online viewer commented, writing, “Does she not know they knocked down the East Wing? When is the last time she even went to the White House?” Meanwhile, others noted that her reply proves she doesn’t visit the White House often.

Another responded, saying, ”She must not come to Washington very often, otherwise she’d know that the East Wing no longer exists since her numbnuts husband took a wrecking ball to it with no planning whatsoever. The gods only know when or if it’ll be back.”

“So we’re clear, she lives in NYC full-time and pops in to the White House for all these events that benefit her financially. The East Wing has been demolished. There’s no record of her being a philanthropist or even being gainfully employed. Selling Christmas tree ornaments is not an all-year-long business to brag about,” another commented.

It was only recently that the White House explained why it decided to demolish the historic East Wing of the building. Officials announced on January 8 that preserving the East Wing was not viable due to structural problems, historical deterioration, and other significant issues, while revealing specifics of Trump’s proposed ballroom, during a public session of the commission tasked with green-lighting the project.

While many had slammed Trump’s actions in demolishing the historic part of the White House, Josh Fisher, White House Office of Administration director, said an unstable colonnade, mold infestation, water infiltration, and other complications made it more cost-effective to demolish the East Wing, ready to build the new ballroom rather than refurbish the original structure.

“Because of this and other factors, the cost analysis proved that demolition and reconstruction provided the lowest total cost ownership and most effective long-term strategy,” Fisher told members of the National Capital Planning Commission.

Meanwhile, this is the most detailed justification for the demolition of the East Wing, which caused public outcry when it started in October 2025, with little prior warning.

The new White House ballroom is one of President Donald Trump’s prized projects, while he is also planning on building an archway in the city, preferably emblazoned with his name. It seems his wife, Melania Trump, isn’t always kept up to date with his latest plans.