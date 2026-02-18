Trump Taps Trusted Aide As White House ‘Ballroom Czar’

President Donald Trump has officially tapped a trusted member of his inner circle to oversee one of the most talked-about renovation plans tied to his administration: the proposed White House ballroom project.

According to reports, Trump selected Chamberlain Harris, a longtime executive assistant and loyal aide, to lead the effort. Harris, who has worked closely with Trump and is described as one of his most dependable behind-the-scenes figures, will serve as the project’s chief coordinator — a role insiders have reportedly referred to as the “ballroom czar.”

The most detailed renderings (link below) yet of a proposed $400 million White House ballroom reveal the scale of an approximately 89,000–90,000-square-foot East Wing expansion designed to significantly increase the building’s event capacity. Submitted by Shalom Baranes… pic.twitter.com/O9lhiMgDZt — NextMetropolis (@NextMetropolis) February 15, 2026

The White House ballroom has been a vision Trump has discussed for years. He has repeatedly expressed frustration that the Executive Mansion lacks a large, formal event space capable of hosting major state dinners and high-profile gatherings without the need for temporary tents on the South Lawn. Trump has previously argued that a permanent ballroom would be more practical and reflective of the stature of the presidency.

The new appointment signals that the White House ballroom concept is moving from idea to execution. Harris, who has earned Trump’s trust through years of service, is expected to manage logistics, coordinate with architects and planners, and help shepherd the project through the layers of planning required for any changes to the historic property.

Sources familiar with the matter described Harris as uniquely positioned for the role due to her proximity to the president and her understanding of his preferences. Trump has long favored working with loyal aides who understand his style and vision, particularly when it comes to design and presentation. The ballroom project, in many ways, reflects Trump’s background in luxury real estate and hospitality development.

Trump has previously stated that the White House has had to rely on what he views as makeshift solutions for major events. Large tents are often erected on the South Lawn to accommodate sizable guest lists during state dinners or formal receptions. Trump has argued that a dedicated ballroom would provide a more elegant and permanent solution, consistent with the grandeur of the office.

While details about the final design, cost, and timeline have not been fully disclosed, the project is expected to undergo careful review given the White House’s historical significance. Any structural additions or renovations must take into account preservation guidelines and coordination with federal agencies responsible for maintaining the property.

Members of the Commission of Fine Arts were intended to be “well-qualified judges of the fine arts.” Now, the 116-year-old commission is set to include its newest, youngest member: Chamberlain Harris, a 26-year-old White House aide and executive assistant to President Trump.… pic.twitter.com/9dGLERLFOO — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 18, 2026

The selection of Harris underscores Trump’s hands-on interest in the White House ballroom initiative. Known for his involvement in architectural and design decisions throughout his business career, Trump is said to be closely engaged in discussions about how the ballroom would look and function.

Supporters of the idea argue that a formal ballroom would modernize the White House’s hosting capabilities and eliminate the need for temporary outdoor structures during major diplomatic events. Critics, meanwhile, have questioned the necessity and timing of such a project. Nonetheless, the president’s decision to appoint a dedicated overseer suggests momentum behind the proposal.

Harris’ role as the so-called ballroom czar places her at the center of what could become one of the most visible architectural changes to the White House in decades. With Trump personally invested in the outcome, the White House ballroom project now appears to have a clear chain of command — and a leader the president trusts to deliver on his vision.

As planning advances, the White House ballroom initiative will likely remain a high-profile undertaking. With Trump at the helm and a loyal aide steering the project, the effort reflects both his real estate background and his desire to leave a lasting mark on the presidential residence.