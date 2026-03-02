“My Wife Isn’t Thrilled” – Trump Reveals the One Thing He and Melania Just Can’t Seem to Agree On

Donald Trump attended the Medal of Honor event, where he touched upon the attacks on Iran, among other subjects. The most shocking subject brought up by Trump, however, was his continued marvelling at the work-in-progress White House ballroom and his wife, Melania Trump’s, disdain for the construction noise.

At what was meant to be a serious event, Trump vividly talked about Melania’s reaction to the Ballroom construction, and he said, “And when you hear all that hammering out there, you know why the First Lady is not thrilled exactly.”

Trump: “See that nice drape? When that comes down right now you see a very very deep hole, but in about a year and half you’re gonna see a very very beautiful building. And there’s your entrance to it right there. In fact, it looks so nice I think I’ll leave it and save money on… pic.twitter.com/jZXTQ02lib — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2026

Trump recalled Melania’s words and said at the event on Monday, “She said, will the pile drivers ever stop? You know, they go from 6 in the morning till 11.30 in the evening. Can you imagine? Here? You know what? To me, that’s a beautiful sound. She doesn’t like it. I love it.”

The President continued talking about the architectural project, mentioning how he loves the sound and that Melania doesn’t. “But when I hear that sound, that beautiful sound behind me, it means money, so I like it. But my wife isn’t thrilled. She said, this is getting crazy. I said, don’t worry about it. We’ll be all finished up in a few months,” Donald Trump said at the Medal of Honor event.

The subjects of discussion veered from the Ballroom, which he described as “beautiful”, to the drapes and curtains that he picked during his first term. “In this beautiful building, isn’t it? We’re adding a little bit to the building. Beautiful? We’re improving the building. See that nice drape? When that comes down, right now, you see a very, very deep hole. But in about a year and a half from now, you’re gonna see a very, very beautiful building.”

“In fact, it looks so nice, I think I’ll save money on the doors because it can’t get more beautiful than that. I picked those drapes in my first term. I always like gold. But I think we can save a lot of money. I just saved the curtains, and it will be spectacular. It’ll be the most beautiful ballroom. I believe it, because I built many a ballroom. I believe it’s going to be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world,” Trump continued.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Donald Trump has shared Melania’s honest reaction to the Ballroom construction noise. In December last year, talking about his whopping 400$ White House Ballroom, the President said, “Every time I hear them, I love the sound. I wouldn’t say my wife is thrilled. She hears piledrivers in the background all day, all night,” he said.

He revealed how Melania reacted to it, recalling, “They go till 12 o’clock in the morning ‒ day, night, piledrivers. ‘Darling, could you turn off the piledrivers?’ Melania said. To which Trump replied, “Sorry, darling. That’s progress. But no, we’re doing great. I think it’s going to be the finest ballroom ever built.”

HILARIOUS: President Trump on First Lady Melania Trump hearing construction at the White House for the new ballroom: “I love the sound. I wouldn’t say my wife is thrilled. She hears piledrivers in the background, all day, all night…. ‘Darling, could you turn off the… pic.twitter.com/cd2PceHcBD — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) December 2, 2025

Meanwhile, at the Medal of Honor event, Trump briefly touched upon Operation Epic Fury. He claimed, “We have the strongest and most powerful, by far, military in the world, and we will easily prevail. We’re already substantially ahead of our time projections. But whatever the time, it’s okay, whatever it takes, we will always, and we have, right from the beginning, projected four to five weeks. But we have the capability to go far longer than that.”

Trump continued in his speech, “We’ll do whatever. Somebody said today, they said, ‘Oh, well, if the President wants to do it really quickly after that, he’ll get bored.’ I don’t get bored. There’s nothing boring about this. Do you agree with that, Pete? I don’t think there’s anything. I think there is nothing boring about it. Somebody actually said from the media, ‘I think he’ll get bored after about a week or two.’ No, we don’t get bored. I never get bored. If I got bored, I wouldn’t be standing here right now. I guarantee you that — to go through what I had to go through.”