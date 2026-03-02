Trump’s Joke About Elderly Veteran Draws Instant Backlash from Netizens

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) reveals President Donald Trump teasing an elderly veteran, which led to anger on the part of social media users. The post reads, “Trump on an elderly veteran: “Do you feel like fighting? I think we could take him today. What do you say, Pete? We’ll make a little deal with him.”

While the clip doesn’t show the veteran, viewers can understand how Trump had belittled them for fighting in an unpopular war. Meanwhile, the world knows that the president got out of fighting in the Vietnam War, after his father claimed he had “bone spurs.” The video was shared by Aaron Rupar and has so far attracted 22,000 views.

Trump on an elderly veteran: “Do you feel like fighting? I think we could take him today. What do you say, Pete? We’ll make a little deal with him.” pic.twitter.com/C6rxJFHVuV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2026

In the video, Trump can be heard addressing the veteran, saying, “Look at him back there, he’s central casting. Look at him, he looks great, he looks great,” adding, “You feel like fighting? I think we could take him today. What do you think, Pete? [Pete Hegseth] We could make a little deal with him – as you were a brave man.”

The post quickly drew ire from X users, including one comment which reads, “Disgraceful. Mocking an elderly veteran for a cheap laugh shows exactly who you are. Real leaders honor service, they don’t mock it for applause.”

In a similar vein, another social media user wrote, “This psychopath really just sees soldiers as just a statistic instead of a human being, huh?”

Another shared a meme with an alleged quote from Trump, reading, “Vietnam would have been a waste of time for me. Only suckers went to Vietnam.” Another quoted the current Iran war, writing, “Just making the jokes while the Middle East is in chaos and most of Europe won’t help the US.”

Yet another X user wrote, “I think he’s fought for Israel’s Wars enough,” while another commented, “Whatever drug they shot in his hand… it’s made him very flippant.”

Meanwhile, another wrote, “When you turn what should be a serious discussion into a clown show.” Another commented, “Anything to avoid going to war himself.”

An X user mocked Trump by putting words in his mouth, saying, “Do you feel like re-living the most traumatic experience in your life? HEH HEH.”

Another came up with the perfect response by suggesting conscripting Trump’s youngest son, writing, “Why doesn’t Trump make a little deal with Pete and #SendBarron.”

Yet another commented, writing, “It’s all a joke to him. I hope military families reject this moron in chief. ‘We think people are brave and they aren’t, right Pete.’” Moreover, one X user hit out at the draft dodger himself, “The Draft Dodger is joking while American troops die.”

A social media user commented, “Trump makes it clear to everyone watching he’s never served in the military,” while another wrote, “He said this while in the presence of families of recently killed veterans. how can anyone still support this monster.”

One more commented, writing, “How is this sh*t even remotely funny? This monster is the biggest buffoon on the planet.”

While Trump was flippant in this video clip, he did award the Medal of Honor to three US Army soldiers at the White House on Monday, while celebrating heroes of old wars.

President Trump awards the Medal of Honor to Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson for his heroic actions in Vietnam, because of his actions above and beyond the call of duty, 85 men survived this battle. ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/X1E5zq3if8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 2, 2026

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson was recognized for actions during the Vietnam War that were credited with saving the lives of 85 other service members. Richardson must have been the veteran he initially targeted in the clip above.

As noted by WEBJ, Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2013, was recognized for saving a Polish Army officer’s life.

The third was Master Sgt. Roderick W. Edmonds, who died in 1985, and was recognized for his leadership and resistance as a prisoner of war in Germany during World War II.