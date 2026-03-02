Trump Insists He Won’t “Get Bored” With Iran Operations as Timeline Questions Grow

President Donald Trump says he is not rushing U.S. operations tied to Iran and won’t lose interest if they stretch on. Speaking at the White House, he pushed back on claims that he wants a short campaign and said the timeline is open-ended. “Whatever the time is, it’s okay,” Trump said. “I don’t get bored.”

At the start of the Medal of Honor ceremony, the 47th president said the United States is “substantially ahead of our time projections,” adding that early estimates ran four to five weeks. “We’re right on schedule,” he said. The U.S., he said, has the capacity to continue longer. “Whatever it takes,” he told reporters. Then again, he said, “There’s nothing boring about this.”

Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth previously weighed in, explaining that the priority was to get the mission completed no matter how long it took. He said, “President Trump ensures our enemies understand we’ll go as far as we need to go to advance American interests. But we’re not dumb about it.” He added. “You don’t have to roll 200,000 people in there and stay for 20 years.”

In February, the U.S. and Israel both launched military strikes against Iran. They targeted people in leadership positions, and hit missile and military sites. Iran fired back with missiles and drones hitting U.S. bases and other targets in the Middle East.

The strikes, known as Operation Epic Fury, is rapidly gaining intensity as strikes continue in new locations. The fighting has now spread across regions spanning from Lebanon to the Gulf states. Tens of thousands of people are being affected as the attacks became more intense.

Iran’s government is not backing down. They said that they are going to continue to respond to what they call aggression. However, the U.S. has said that they want to stop Tehran from developing nuclear weapons that they will use to attack other countries.

Diplomatic talks also ceased earlier this year. They were trying to limit the country on developing their nuclear power, but the negotiations broke down. Trump explained, “We had very serious negotiations, and they were there, and then they pulled back.”

The U.S. leader said that he decided to part with Israel after the final talks in Geneva. “They wanted to make a nuclear weapon, so we destroyed them completely,” Trump said.

The president also said that Iran was processing the uranium enrichment in a location other than what they specified. He said they were found “in a totally different site” and that they had destroyed the one that Iran had indicated that they were working from.

Trump stated someone had suggested he would want to “do it really quickly” and then move on. He rejected that. “If I got bored, I wouldn’t be standing here,” he said.

The Pentagon has released some shocking information, but hasn’t shared a detailed public timetable for their strikes. U.S. officials say that protecting their force is a priority from Iran-backed troops. In the meantime, Iran says that its nuclear program is for peaceful energy purposes. Interestingly, U.S. intelligence assessments have said Tehran is not actively building a nuclear weapon, even as enrichment has advanced.

How long this phase lasts is not clear. The president says duration is not the issue. But power — nuclear and otherwise —clearly are.