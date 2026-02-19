Donald Trump Deviates From White House Black History Month Speech To Promote $400 Million Ballroom Project

President Donald Trump recently attended a White House reception celebrating Black History Month. However, his speech at the event deviated to an entirely different topic.

His speech, which people expected would celebrate the past and present achievements of African Americans, mostly focused on something else – the president chose to speak about his ambitious new $400 million ballroom in the White House.

Shortly after stepping to the podium, Trump commented on the size of the crowd in attendance. “This is a nice full room,” he said, adding, “You know, we have a ballroom being built right now, so in about a year and a half we’ll be able to have, I’d say, ten times the number.”

Trump begins his Black History Month event by ranting about his ballroom pic.twitter.com/k4X3zhB37E — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2026

The 79-year-old said that future events would be able to accommodate even more guests once construction of the ballroom is complete, calling the current gathering “sold out.” He claimed that attendance at similar events has remained strong during his presidency.

Trump then gestured toward a section of the East Wing currently under renovation. His proposal includes constructing a 90,000-square-foot ballroom to be added to the East Wing before the end of his four-year tenure in 2029.

“There’s your knockout panel, for those who are interested,” he said, pointing across the room. “See that curtain? You open that curtain, and it’s a beautiful funnel right into the most beautiful ballroom that’s being built there.”

The president previously made significant changes to the Oval Office, replacing the Rose Garden with a cement patio and installing what has been described as a “Presidential Walk of Fame” in the West Wing Colonnade, featuring gilded portraits of past presidents.

Trump also claimed that previous administrations wanted to construct a large ballroom for decades but failed to do so. “They wanted it for 150 years,” he said, adding that his administration is the one “getting it done.”

BREAKING: We’re getting an expansion! Beginning in September, construction will begin on a brand-new 90,000 square ft ballroom that will be enjoyed for generations to come. ✨ Visit https://t.co/fYztfJspLP for more information pic.twitter.com/SVvlaDpRmA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 31, 2025

According to The New York Times, he wanted to start the project during his first term and allegedly offered $100 million during former President Barack Obama’s tenure for the project. However, Obama declined it.

Meanwhile, the project has drawn criticism and prompted legal action from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the construction.

In late January, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon questioned the Trump administration’s claim that the president had unilateral authority to demolish the East Wing, comparing the argument to former President Gerald Ford installing a swimming pool.

“Come on, be serious,” the judge said during the hearing.

The White House will continue to provide the American public with updates on this project. Check out the renderings below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NSILmJDkNi — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 31, 2025

Trump later responded to the remarks and called the National Trust a “Radical Left” organization in a Truth Social post, and defended the ballroom as a “large gift to the U.S.A.”

The design for the ballroom is being led by McCrery Architects, whose founder, James McCrery, served on the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts after being appointed by Trump in 2019.

McCrery defended the construction and said it’s a much-needed addition to help the White House host big events while keeping its historic essence in place.

However, a series of mixed reviews on social media suggested a divide in the crowd’s opinions regarding the decision.