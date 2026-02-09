Karoline Leavitt Claims Trump Is The “Most Transparent President in American History” – and The Internet Loses It

President Donald Trump is nearing 500 recorded press interactions during the first year of his second term, according to newly released data — a milestone the White House says proves unprecedented transparency, but one that quickly triggered a wave of skeptical reactions online.

The figures, first reported by the New York Post and compiled by political scientist Martha Kumar, show Trump logged at least 493 exchanges with journalists in his first year back in office. That includes interviews, informal question-and-answer sessions, and formal press conferences, placing him well ahead of recent presidents at the same point in their terms.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted the data in a post on X, calling Trump “the most transparent and accessible President in American history.” The post linked to the New York Post article noting that Trump has already surpassed President Joe Biden’s first-year total and more than doubled his own press engagement from the start of his first term.

Trump recorded 153 interviews in the past year, up from 95 in 2017–18. He also participated in 327 short Q&A sessions, compared with 128 during his first term, while holding 13 formal press conferences. Biden, by contrast, logged 266 total exchanges in his first year, averaging just over one media interaction per workday.

Trump’s engagement has been driven largely by unscheduled appearances. He frequently takes questions in the Oval Office, on the White House lawn, and aboard Air Force One. Kumar noted that Trump answered press questions during 95 Oval Office events alone, more than any president she has tracked since the early 1980s.

“One of the reasons it doubled is that he came in with a much clearer agenda,” Kumar said, adding that Trump’s nonconsecutive terms allowed him to refine both policy goals and presentation. She also said the public appeared more aware of Trump’s actions early in his second term compared with Biden’s first 100 days.

The White House has leaned into those numbers as evidence of openness. Spokeswoman Liz Huston said Trump “takes unrestricted questions from the legacy media” and communicates directly with the public through Truth Social on a daily basis.

But Leavitt’s transparency claim immediately drew pushback across social media, where critics argued that frequency alone does not equal accountability.

“You mean the most deceitful and dishonest president in U.S. history,” one user wrote. Another responded, “Maybe he should have done 499 less and told the truth in just one.”

Several reactions focused on tone rather than access. “It’s not how many times you ramble,” one post read. “It’s about speaking the truth.” Another added, “We can certainly see right through him.”

Others pointed to Trump’s confrontational exchanges with reporters, including moments when journalists were insulted or cut off. “It’s not transparency when you usher out the press the moment Epstein is brought up,” one commenter wrote, referencing a recent Oval Office exchange that drew national attention.

The prevalence of Oval Office availabilities under Trump has also reshaped how presidential communication looks in the cable news era. Traditional press conferences no longer draw the attention they once did. While live, unscripted moments, especially those involving executive orders or foreign leaders, generate immediate coverage.

As Trump’s press count continues to rise, the data offer a clear measure of access. Whether that access translates into trust remains a question playing out in real time, one post and one exchange at a time.