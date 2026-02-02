Trump’s Health In Spotlight (Again) As Officials Step In After Awkward Stumble

President Donald Trump returned to Washington on Sunday after a brief overnight trip to Mar-a-Lago and within minutes, his movements were under a microscope. Video filmed at Joint Base Andrews shows Trump nearly stumbling on his way down Air Force One. Luckily, help was at hand and he was able to make it to the ground safely.

The footage shows Number 47 descending the stairs of the aircraft at a markedly slow pace, gripping the handrail tightly as he waved to those below. Midway down, his foot appeared to catch on a step, forcing him to pause and switch rails while an official followed closely behind.

Two aides then positioned themselves on either side of the president as he continued down, remaining within arm’s reach until he reached the tarmac and walked toward Marine One. The moment, brief but awkward, quickly spread across social media, where critics contrasted Trump’s careful steps with years of his own ridicule of former President Joe Biden’s gait and balance.

ON THE MOVE: Air Force One touched down at Joint Base Andrews Sunday evening where President Trump transferred to Marine One to head back to the White House after an overnight stay at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/NldvZ0XyBL — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 1, 2026

“He is struggling with those steps,” one user wrote, while others pointed to the visible caution with which he moved, noting the tight grip and deliberate pace.

Trump, who turns 80 this year, has faced repeated scrutiny over his physical steadiness and general health during his second term. In June 2025, he stumbled while boarding Air Force One in New Jersey. Months later, his visit to the United Nations drew global attention after an escalator malfunction forced him and First Lady Melania Trump to walk upward in full view of cameras.

Trump later accused the U.N. of sabotage — a claim the organization denied, saying the incident was likely caused by a triggered safety feature.

The president has long fixated on how his predecessors handled public appearances. In 2014, he mocked Barack Obama for “bopping” down aircraft stairs, warning him not to fall. As recently as September 2025, Trump revisited the topic while speaking to military leaders, reenacting Obama’s walk to laughter from the room.

Now, similar footage of Trump himself is fueling renewed debate, not just online, but among medical professionals and lawmakers.

BREAKING: Medical analyst Dr. Reiner sounds the alarm on Trump’s health, listing observations and evidence, that the White House is covering up a severe event or decline in his health. What are they hiding about Trump’s health?pic.twitter.com/50ncFgEy4M — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) January 2, 2026

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist who previously treated former Vice President Dick Cheney, recently called for a congressional inquiry into Trump’s fitness for office. The Hill reported that Reiner cited a recent letter Trump sent to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, in which the president appeared to link U.S. interest in acquiring Greenland to his frustration over not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize.

“The letter, and the fact that it was distributed to European leaders, should trigger a bipartisan inquiry into presidential fitness,” Reiner wrote about his take on Trump’s health.

Trump’s White House physician has maintained that the president is in good health, though the administration has acknowledged he has chronic venous insufficiency — a condition that can cause swelling in the legs and ankles. Photos showing bruising on Trump’s hands have also circulated repeatedly over the past year.

The White House has not commented on Sunday’s footage. But for now, the clip stands on its own. A few slow steps, a tightened grip, and officials close enough to catch him, if needed.